Neeyamo Launches 'Unbox HR' - Its SAP Qualified Partner Packages Designed for SAP SuccessFactors

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a certified BPO and Consulting Partner and a Value Added Reseller (VAR) for SAP® SuccessFactors®, qualifies as a rapid deployment solution partner and launches 'Unbox HR' Packages for SAP® SuccessFactors®.

Neeyamo's Unbox HR package is distinctively categorized into four packages – Align, Hire & Align, Enable & Align, and Business Transformation. Each package is meticulously designed to maximize results in a customer's transformation journey with minimal time. The package leverages distinct implementation accelerators that enable a quick and effective go-live.

On Neeyamo's 'Unbox HR' packages, Guhan Ramanan, SVP, Business Transformation at Neeyamo said, "Neeyamo has had some record-setting deployments in the past and has helped multiple customers realize their highest potential with SAP® SuccessFactors®. The 'Unbox HR' packages is a testimonial to Neeyamo's ability as a proficient partner that helps deliver agility and innovation. One of the core differentiators of our methodology is that it goes beyond go-live and helps increase user adoption and enhance user-experience with 'Userflows,' a customized interactive guide for SAP® SuccessFactors® users.''

Commenting on Neeyamo's packages, Roger Kock, Senior Director at SAP said, "The Unbox HR Packages from Neeyamo, combined with their strong delivery capacity, provide customers with everything they need to do a fast, reliable and very comprehensive deployment of the SuccessFactors solution."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a complete provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. Neeyamo, an SAP® VAR partner, specializing in SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions. Neeyamo offers implementations of SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, on-demand administration, and extensions using SAP® HANA® Cloud Platform extensions for SAP® SuccessFactors®. Neeyamo also offers full-scope HR services, global payroll in 150+ countries and background verification services in 198 countries. For more information about Neeyamo, visit www.neeyamo.com

SAP, SuccessFactors and other SAP SuccessFactors products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Irene Jones, HRO Evangelist

irene.jones@neeyamo.com

+1-888-9-NEEYAM

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neeyamo-launches-unbox-hr---its-sap-qualified-partner-packages-designed-for-sap-successfactors-300581666.html

SOURCE Neeyamo Inc.

Related Links

http://www.neeyamo.com

