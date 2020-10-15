Neeyamo Positioned as a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a market leader in providing platform-based global payroll and HR solutions for global enterprises, has been positioned as a Potential Leader among global Cloud HR solution providers by Fosway in its independent analysis of the Cloud HR systems market.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a unique, five-dimensional model that helps HR buyers understand the relative positions of solutions and providers in the market. The market players and their solutions are evaluated based on their performance in the industry, potential to serve the market, total cost of ownership, market presence, and trajectories for the foreseeable future.

Based on detailed inputs from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, the analysis on Cloud HR segments the market across HCM suites, covering a broad array of traditional approaches to people management, employee experience, and talent processes, and HR specialists which focus on specific areas of capability. The 9-Grid™ aims to help organizations make wiser investment decisions regarding Cloud HR technology solutions.

Commenting on this positioning, Samuel Isaac - Senior Vice President at Neeyamo, said, "We are delighted to see Neeyamo's position in Fosway's 9-Grid™, and we see it as a testimony that reinforces Neeyamo's digital HR maturity. Our next-gen proprietary HR Cloud suite - NeeyamoWorks has always been at the forefront of technology and innovation. We see its capability to disrupt key HR processes and transform people's experience, both functionally and geographically, as a cornerstone for this positioning. We optimistically look forward to our future endeavors, as our cloud HR suite continues to meet global workforce needs."

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, commented, "Neeyamo is a welcome addition to the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. Its focus on providing long-tail HR and payroll solutions has strong potential for global companies. Combined with a lower total cost of ownership, this demonstrates there is still plenty of opportunity to disrupt this market and innovate HR technology."

Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR and the full report can be accessed here.

About Fosway Group

Founded in 1996, Fosway Group is an HR industry analyst house that focuses on analysing the realities of the market and providing insights on the future of HR, Talent and Learning. Fosway analysts work extensively with corporate clients to understand the inside story of the challenges they are facing, and their real experiences with next-gen strategies, systems and suppliers. Fosway's independent vendor analysis also stands as a vital resource for HR leaders when making decisions on innovation and technology. To know more, visit https://www.fosway.com/.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo, a leading platform-based HRO provider, delivers global HR services to organizations operating across a long-tail of countries. With 1,700+ professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and next-generation portfolio of HR products to help enterprises meet market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Workforce Administration, and Background Screening. Visit us at www.neeyamo.com.

