Neeyamo Positioned as Major Contender in Everest Group's Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services PEAK Matrix, 2020

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a global leader in providing platform-based global HR and payroll solutions for multinational organizations, has been positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Annual report for Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Service Providers Peak Matrix 2020.

Everest group's PEAK Matrix report examines the dynamics of the Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) service provider landscape. It provides a deep-dive analysis into how service providers shape up in terms of their market impact and vision and capability. In this report, Everest Group has analyzed the global MPHRO market across the following dimensions:

Relative positioning of 20 service providers on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for MPHRO

MPHRO service provider landscape

Key strengths and development areas for service providers

The scope of the research allows service providers to consider MPHRO deals with a minimum of three HR processes and include deals with a buyer employee size of over 3000 FTEs across all geographies and industries. The service providers were further analyzed on the top three HR function objectives for the year 2019-2020, namely automation, analytics and movement towards the cloud.

Neeyamo is delighted to be positioned as a 'Major Contender' in the Everest Group's MPHRO services PEAK Matrix for the year 2020. As an added delight, Neeyamo is also positioned as the major service provider across the Asia-Pacific region. The key performance indicators that enabled Neeyamo's positioning were their orchestrated investments in innovation and scope of services offered. The referenced buyers highly complemented Neeyamo's commitment to business relationships and their increased flexibility.

Commenting on the positioning, Pradeep Subherwal, COO of Neeyamo said, "Our orchestrated investments in innovation and partnership have enabled us to expand our service portfolio in order to service employees in long-tail regions. Our thrust towards disruptive HR technology remains our backbone, and we aim to develop solutions that support the requirements of multi-national organizations with a global footprint. We will continue to evolve in par with dynamic buyer demands and technology to provide our clients with the best client-employee ecosystem."

Anil Vijayan, Vice president, Everest Group said, "Neeyamo's MPHRO performance is supported by its domain expertise and investments in expanding its technology and partnership ecosystem. These investments, combined with its global delivery footprint, place Neeyamo well for the future as they enhance its ability to provide an integrated HR solution to multinational corporations, particularly those with long-tail operations."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With more than 1,700 professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable the agile and scalable business. Visit www.neeyamo.com.

MPHRO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 can be viewed here.

Media Contact

Irene Jones (irene.jones@neeyamo.com)

Related Images

withneyamo.png

#WithNeyamo

SOURCE Neeyamo Inc.

Related Links

https://www.neeyamo.com

