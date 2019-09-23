Neeyamo Shortlisted as 'International Payroll Service Provider of the Year 2019' for the Upcoming CIPP Annual Excellence Awards

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a leading platform-based HR services provider specializing in servicing the long-tail countries of multi-national organizations, is elated to announce that it has been shortlisted as the "International Payroll Service Provider for the Year 2019". The winner will be announced at the CIPP Annual Excellence Awards on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom.

Neeyamo's global payroll solution is a powerful blend of technology and service excellence that is uniquely tailor-made to address its customers' needs. NeeyamoWorks Pay™ (formerly PayNComp™) — Neeyamo's global payroll platform — is a holistic solution architected to address payroll challenges faced by global organizations. Having being declared as a winner of the "The International Payroll Service Provider of the Year - 2018" and acknowledged as the "Highly Recommended International Payroll Provider of the Year 2017", Neeyamo is ecstatic about being shortlisted under the same category for the third consecutive year.

Expressing his delight, Samuel Isaac, Head of Strategy and Global Marketing at Neeyamo said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professional (CIPP) for our ability to provide global payroll services to our customer base, whose employees are present in over 150+ countries. Our solutions are designed to strike a perfect balance between technology and payroll processing, enabling customers to more effectively manage the intricacies related to international payroll.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a leading platform-enabled global payroll and HR service provider, focused on servicing multi-national organizations with a long-tail presence, regardless of its inaccessible markets, varied statutory regulations and multi-lingual multi-currency complexities. Neeyamo's Global payroll solution focuses on providing "fully managed payroll services" through its payroll platform "NeeyamoWorks PayTM" (formerly PayNCompTM). Neeyamo's global payroll capability presently spans across 150+ countries across all geographic regions.

