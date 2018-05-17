Neeyamo Signs the Letter of Intent (LOI) of Cooperation With FrankfurtRheinMain to Expand Its Business Operations in Germany

LOS GATOS, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Letter of Intent (LOI) of cooperation was signed on the occasion of Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann's visit to Pune, India, on May 15, 2018. The letter of Intent of cooperation aims to highlight future collaboration between Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions Pvt Ltd. and FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH.

By signing this letter, Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions expresses its intent to invest in the FrankfurtRheinMain region in 2018 and FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH expresses its commitment and willingness to support Neeyamo for the successful start of its business operations and entry in the FrankfurtRheinMain region. The scope of services will include general advising on setting up a subsidiary in the FrankfurtRheinMain region, supporting work and residence permit applications of its employees and providing general information regarding taxation and labour laws and referring to legal experts where appropriate. Furthermore, FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH is committed to continuing its support to business growth and progression for Neeyamo in the region.

Commenting on the agreement, Ashok Bildikar, chairman and managing director of Neeyamo, said, "Neeyamo is a global leader in providing international HR and payroll services to multinationals with a long-tail spread. Our niche specialization in this area of operation has propelled us to establish and expand our global footprint at an unparalleled pace. Germany is a country of strategic importance – both from the local as well as regional operations. We are extremely happy with the proactive support provided by the city of Frankfurt. This gives us a high degree of confidence to venture into the country and make plans for aggressive growth there. I would personally like to thank Mayor Peter Feldmann for his sponsorship and the entire team at FrankfurtRheinMain (FRM) GmbH for their support on this strategic initiative."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Enterprises is a Global Human Resource-related Consulting, Outsourcing and Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services Provider. With more than 1,500 professionals specializing in delivering Global Payroll, Background Verification and HR services across more than 185 countries, Neeyamo is one of the world's foremost providers of HRO services for multinationals with operations spread across a long tail of countries. Neeyamo has also partnered with leading HR cloud solutions to help communicate maximum value to its customers. Its service lines cover the entire pre-hire to post-retire employee life cycle. To learn more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

About FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH

FrankfurtRheinMain (FRM) GmbH is the official investment promotion and marketing agency of the German Metropolitan region FrankfurtRheinMain. Their India desks in Pune and Frankfurt support Indian companies to expand their business activities and set-up operations in FRM. A public body, FRM GmbH offers a host of complimentary services to potential investors including advising on setting up subsidiary/branch offices, finding suitable office space, supporting work and residence permit applications and providing general information regarding tax and labour laws. To learn more, visit www.frm-united.com.

Media Contact

Irene Jones, HRO Evangelist

irene.jones@neeyamo.com

1-889-9-NEEYAM

SOURCE Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions Pvt Ltd.

