NeeyamoWorks Announces the Launch of Its New Website

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeeyamoWorks, a global provider of cloud-based HR technology suite of solutions designed to support the global workforce of multinational organizations, is excited to announce the launch of its website – www.neeyamo.works. While focusing on functionality and usability, the newly launched website provides exceptional user experience with extensive information about NeeyamoWorks and its complete portfolio of next-generation HR products.

"Within a year since its inception, NeeyamoWorks has garnered much attention from its peers, HR industry leaders, market influencers, and most importantly, its early adopters – some marquee logos including Fortune 500 companies. We wanted to ascertain that NeeyamoWorks' core business values and capabilities were accurately reflected through an enhanced online presence. The objective was to ensure the provision of a modern, engaging, impact-driven website that will be instrumental for visitors to learn about the organization and its mission," said Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Head, Group Marketing at Neeyamo. He added, "We welcome all to experience NeeyamoWorks at www.neeyamo.works and join the new global HR revolution with NeeyamoWorks. We are here to change how HR works!"

"The website is a part of NeeyamoWorks' marketing strategy that aligns its digital platform more closely to the brand. It has been designed by keeping user experience in mind and harnessing user enjoyment."

About NeeyamoWorks

NeeyamoWorks, the wholly owned subsidiary of Neeyamo was launched in November 2018, with an aim to create cutting-edge, future-ready HR products built specifically for organizations with a long-tail presence. With its futuristic product portfolio, NeeyamoWorks strives to drive efficiency in HR combined with superior employee experience. It strongly supports the services provided by Neeyamo with its radically innovative, functionality-driven HR technology solution for global HR needs. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.works.

