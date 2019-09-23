NeeyamoWorks' Global Payroll Product 'NeeyamoWorks Pay' Has Been Shortlisted as the 'Software Product of the Year 2019' at the Upcoming CIPP Annual Excellence Awards

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeeyamoWorks, the technology subsidiary of Neeyamo Inc, is happy to announce that its global payroll product, NeeyamoWorks Pay™ (formerly known as PayNComp™) has been shortlisted for the award 'Software Product of the year 2019' by the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP). The winner will be announced at the CIPP Annual Excellence Awards on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom.

Now in their 16th year, the CIPP Annual Excellence Awards were established to recognize those in the payroll community, be it an individual or an organization, who demonstrate excellence in the field of payroll services and technology.

NeeyamoWorks Pay™ is an integrated solution supporting "fully managed payroll services" that strikes a balance between technology and payroll processing, enabling customers to effectively manage the intricacies related to international payroll. A centralized data-model allows the administration of multiple countries, currencies, languages and processes from within a single platform. Robust reporting and auditing augments this, providing HR/ Finance the capacity to manage key data and analytics requirements

Elated with the shortlisting, CEO of NeeyamoWorks, Yegnaswamy Yegnanarayanan (YY) said " We believe that, this recognition to NeeyamoWorks Pay, is a testament to continual innovation that we deliver to global organizations who drive their HR business agenda using the NeeyamoWorks product suite", He also added "With the increasing pace and demands of business, global organizations require a trusted technology partner that puts customer at the center, and NeeyamoWorks does just that with relentless focus, delivering world-class technology and innovation to global organizations.

About NeeyamoWorks

NeeyamoWorks, the wholly owned subsidiary of Neeyamo was launched in November 2018, with an aim to create cutting-edge, future-ready HR products built specifically for organizations with a long-tail presence. With its futuristic product portfolio, NeeyamoWorks strives to drive efficiency in HR, combined with superior employee experience. It strongly supports the services provided by Neeyamo with its radically innovative, functionality-driven HR technology solution for global HR needs. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.works.

