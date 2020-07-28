NEF names Jaclyn Jackson to be new chief HR officer

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the country's top affordable housing investors has named Jaclyn Jackson, a seasoned nonprofit executive with deep experience in diversity and inclusion as well as employee engagement, to be its new chief human resources officer.

National Equity Fund, Inc. (NEF) is a national nonprofit that made more than $1.45 billion in housing investments last year, supporting more than 10,000 apartments where rents are affordable to low-income families, seniors and people with special needs. According to CEO Matt Reilein, Jackson's expertise in talent development will help expand the organization's impact at a time when COVID-19 is exacerbating housing concerns for millions of Americans. She will also serve as a member of NEF's senior staff.

"Our work spans affordable housing investment, structured finance, community engagement, public policy, asset management, and operations—all guided by our profound commitment to communities often overlooked for investment," Reilein said. "Jaclyn has the skills to develop talent on all those levels to support our growth, and at the same time help make sure our staff reflects the people and the places where we work."

Jackson most recently served as vice president of human resources for the Helping Hand Center, a 300-person organization serving disabled children and adults in the south suburbs of Chicago. There, she developed strategic plans related to the organization's core mission, values, culture, succession planning, headcount management, compliance, and financial accountability. She also served for a time as interim director and acting COO, leading efforts to vet and hire a new CEO, build the transition plan, and stabilize operations throughout the transition period.

Earlier in her career, Jackson was assistant director of human resources at SOS Children's Villages Illinois, which serves foster children in the Chicago area, and worked to support corporate clients at the National Able Network, helping companies determine and fulfill their staffing needs.

"I'm excited to join an organization with such a clear commitment to impact and excellence," said Jackson. "NEF's programs and investments are critical to the well-being of families and the economic health of communities. I am eager to put my experience to work to not only support NEF's talented staff, but to help catalyze opportunities for people all across the country."

Jackson has an MBA as well as a master's degree in human resources from Keller School of Management and a bachelor's degree in business administration from DeVry University. NEF partnered with Koya Leadership Partners' Chicago-based team to hire Jackson. Beginning August 1, she can be reached at [email protected].

National Equity Fund, Inc., based in Chicago, is a leading nonprofit investor in affordable housing and one of the nation's largest syndicators of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Since 1987, NEF has invested nearly $17 billion in 2,800 developments, supporting more than 187,000 affordable homes and fueling more than 228,400 jobs nationwide. NEF is an affiliate of the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and has made more than $180 million in grants to support LISC's broad-based community investment efforts throughout the country. For more information, visit www.nefinc.org.

