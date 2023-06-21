Nefab acquires innovative company PolyFlex to expand its offering of returnable packaging solutions

For over 20 years, PolyFlex has been a trusted provider of highly innovative and sustainable returnable solutions.

By joining the Nefab Group, Polyflex gets the foundation to invest in further growth and serve a wider customer base.

Through this strategic acquisition, Nefab will further strengthen its market position in the Americas and in the important LiB and E-mobility segments.

Nefab continues to invest in sustainable solutions to better serve customers and strengthen its commitment to saving resources in supply chains.

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nefab Group AB has acquired PolyFlex Products, Inc., a prominent American industry leader specializing in environmentally friendly returnable solutions, to further strengthen its global market position and commitment to saving resources in supply chains.

"Through this strategic acquisition, we further strengthen Nefab's market position in the Americas and in the important lithium-ion battery (LiB) and E-mobility segments. Our strengthened market presence and extended portfolio of innovative and returnable solutions will enable us to serve our customers even better," says Per Öhagen, President and CEO of Nefab Group.

In the last couple of years, Nefab has acquired a number of leading companies in the areas of thermoforming and sustainable packaging solutions. With the addition of PolyFlex, a leading industrial packaging company with operations in four locations in the central US, and a presence in Leon Guanajuato Mexico, Nefab's global portfolio and know-how are further strengthened. PolyFlex specializes in highly engineered returnable and plastic solutions and has more than 20 years of history supporting large industry customers with packaging-related products.

"We are honoured to join the Nefab Group and together strengthen their world leading position in sustainable and innovative packaging and logistic solutions. Nefab's global scale, customer-focus, and strong commitment to saving resources resonate very well with our core values, and we look forward to continued growth together," says Mark Kirchmer, CEO of PolyFlex.

"We are excited to be part of the Nefab Group and support their purpose and value proposition on a global scale. Our Americas market presence, competitive portfolio, and engineering know-how complement the Nefab strategy in a good way, and we look forward to continuing our growth journey together in the Americas and globally," says Darrell Tiedeman, COO at PolyFlex.

"With the acquisition of PolyFlex, we further strengthen our ability to serve global and American customers with comprehensive and sustainable packaging solutions and logistics services that generate both financial and environmental savings. We are happy to welcome the PolyFlex team to the Nefab Group," Per Öhagen concludes.

With the acquisition of PolyFlex, the Nefab Group will have over 4500 employees spread across 35 countries, with a yearly turnover of over 10 BSEK.

For more information, please contact:

Oscar Gestblom ([email protected])

EVP Marketing and Communications, Nefab AB

Mobile: +46 72 583 81 03

To find out more about Nefab's returnable packaging solutions, please visit our website Packaging Solutions | Nefab Group

About Nefab

Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society and for the environment.

With more than 70 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 35 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Lithium Batteries. With the acquisition of PolyFlex, the Nefab Group will have over 4,500 employees spread across 35 countries, with a yearly turnover of over 10 BSEK. The owners are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB.

About Polyflex

PolyFlex Products provides reusable packaging and material handling solutions for industrial applications. We invest in our people and in technology to efficiently manufacture leading edge packaging products. We bring cost savings to our manufacturing customers by designing sustainable packaging for shipping, work in process flow and automated production processes.

PolyFlex is a leader in package development for battery, e-mobility and automotive markets. With our headquarters in Farmington Hills, MI, and 187 employees in multiple manufacturing facilities in the USA and Mexico, we are able to serve our customers in North America with rapid response to their critical material handling needs.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8936/3791408/2144075.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Nefab AB