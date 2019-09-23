NEFCU Makes Change! Rebrands Itself As Jovia Financial Credit Union

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After far outgrowing its original footprint and expanding its member base over the years, the Westbury-based credit union NEFCU felt that change made sense.

So, 81 years after starting out as the Valley Stream Teachers Federal Credit Union, 38 years after it became Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union, and 13 years after officially becoming NEFCU, the organization is changing its name to Jovia Financial Credit Union, effective today.

"To put it simply: we needed a new name; one that connects us to all of Long Island and Long Islanders," said John Deieso, president and CEO of the newly named Jovia. "Given our growth and the dramatic changes we've undertaken recently, it was time for a name that represents who we are, where we're headed and what best captures the spirit and energy of this dynamic and fast-growing credit union."

Jovia (JO-vee-ah), derived from the word jovial, is intended to connote optimism, trust, and "Banking on the bright side," was announced today to all members. Its casual typeface, bright colors, and playful character imagery mark a stark contrast to the credit union's former image.

The credit union has expanded its reach since it began in 1938 when it exclusively served local Valley Stream (L.I.) teachers. Today, Jovia's soon-to-be 20-branch network stretches across Long Island, from just east of the New York City border to central Suffolk County. Its membership has also grown to nearly 200,000 members.

"Although we have extended far beyond our Valley Stream founding in 1938, we will never forget our educator roots," said Mr. Deieso. "We have always remained deeply involved in supporting and promoting education – from scholarships, to teacher grants, to financial literacy programs – changing of our name will never change our pride in our heritage and our association with the educational community."

Over the past several years, the credit union has been one of the most forward-thinking and innovative banking organizations in the region. It has launched new Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) technology, extended hours in its branches and call center, and has further cemented its standing as one of the most committed and involved supporters of the local communities in which it serves.

Last year, Jovia was rated the top credit union in New York State by the independent research firm Callahan & Associates, and this past month it was ranked in the top three in Forbes Magazine's "Top Credit Unions in Each State" survey.

Long Islanders will witness the name change immediately, as branches will sport new "Jovia" signage starting today; television, radio, digital, social media and print ads will reach the masses in announcing the "new" credit union; and local sponsorships begin to bear the new Jovia name.

The newly-named credit union will likely be most visible when the 2020 Jovia Long Island Marathon takes place next spring. The credit union signed a title sponsorship deal with the county two years ago.

About Jovia Financial Credit Union

Jovia Financial Credit Union is one of Long Island's leading credit unions that proudly offers its affordable banking services to all Long Islanders. With more than $3 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members, Jovia has branches and a shared branch network throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. To join Jovia, eligible members must live, work, attend school, or regularly conduct business in Nassau and/or Suffolk counties (excluding the townships of East Hampton, Southampton and Shelter Island). Existing Jovia members may also sponsor immediate family members or household members.

For more information, visit joviafinancial.com, call 1-855-JOVIA4U, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jovialfinancial.

