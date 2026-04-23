NEFI Applauds ASTM Heating Oil Specification For Up To 50% Biodiesel Blends

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy & Fuels Institute (NEFI) applauds the ASTM revision of the specification for fuel oils, ASTM D396, to include grades for fuel blends containing 21% to 50% biodiesel.

For retail heating fuel dealers across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and beyond, this is a transformational development. ASTM D396-26a will support equipment compatibility, reliable cold-weather performance, and lower emissions, and gives consumers, equipment manufacturers, and policymakers a standard they can trust.

"The updated ASTM specification is nothing short of a milestone that gives retail dealers the technical standard they need to deliver higher blends of cleaner-burning renewable fuel with confidence to the millions of American homes and businesses that rely on liquid heating fuel," said Jim Collura, NEFI President and CEO. "We are grateful to Clean Fuels Alliance America, NORA, and the Oilheat equipment manufacturers whose leadership, research, and technical expertise helped make this possible. NEFI is proud to have supported their extraordinary efforts, and our members are ready to put this standard to work in the marketplace for the benefit of consumers, the environment, and our industry."

NEFI and its partners have championed the technical infrastructure reflected by the new standard for years. The Providence Resolution of 2019 and the Boston Resolution of 2025 both delineated the industry-wide commitment to reduce emissions, enhance energy reliability, expand consumer choice, and offer realistic alternatives to costly residential electrification policies through advanced biofuels.

The new ASTM specification arrives at a moment of genuine momentum for the industry. NEFI recently welcomed the historic increase in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes for biomass-based biodiesel and renewable diesel; the pending final rule implementation of the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, and its expected inclusion of heating fuels as eligible fuels, a priority for which NEFI has advocated for years; the administration's support for domestic biofuels production; and the promising outlook for retail heating fuel dealers deploying biofuels.

The bottom line: renewable liquid heating biofuels, delivered by multigenerational home comfort businesses, have achieved the robust technical, regulatory, and market foundation needed to play a central role in America's energy future.

SOURCE National Energy & Fuels Institute