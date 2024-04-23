NEFT VODKA ANNOUNCES ITS 'GLOBAL ART COMPETITION - RAISE IT UP'

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a bold, authentic, premium brand breaking barriers in the spirit industry, NEFT Vodka is launching its Global Art Competition – Raise It Up, elevating the profiles of emergent artists worldwide. The winner's artwork will be revealed at a yet-to-be-announced, high-profile, ultra-premium location.

NEFT Global Art Competition - Raise It Up

NEFT's exciting 'Global Art Competition – Raise It Up' showcases aspiring artists by providing a unique forum to express their talent. Starting April 18th submissions will be accepted through October 20th, 2024. Three Qualifiers will be chosen monthly. Each will win a $250 cash prize. From among the Qualifiers, a quarterly Finalist will be chosen who will win an additional $1,000. From among the Finalists one Grand Champion will be chosen who will win an additional $5,000 and a yet-to-be-announced trip of a lifetime to participate in the public reveal of their artwork.

Participants must submit their design at www.raiseitup.com/global-art-competition/ by October 20, 2024 . The judging will be voted by an online community and by NEFT's Creative Officer and award-winning artist Paul Robinson.

We are looking for artist's signature painting, graffiti, photography, and/or other design that demonstrates your unique and personal artistic expression.

Entrants must:

Go to www.raiseitup.com/global-art-competition/ and follow the submission process to submit their original artwork. Submit a 1-minute video introducing themselves and showcasing their artwork. In the video, share the title of their piece, a brief description about it, and upload a digital file of the artwork (see artwork guidelines online). Share and pin their submission video on their Instagram page. Tag @NEFTVodka_Global in your post. Artwork must be originally created.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA:

NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category with a complete lack premium options made with super clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up or on the rocks was created. NEFT unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.

NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards, including a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine. NEFT also received Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In the same competition, NEFT won "Best Vodka." To learn more, visit www.neftvodka.com.

