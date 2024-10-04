NEFT VODKA RAISES THE BAR ON NATIONAL VODKA DAY LAUNCHING ITS NEW "TWO INGREDIENTS" CAMPAIGN

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEFT Vodka, an award-winning ultra-premium spirit brand, raises it up with the launch of its new 'Two Ingredients' campaign in celebration of National Vodka Day this Friday, October 4.

NEFT Vodka was created in 2011 to exceed expectations about vodka, a category lacking premium options that are made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from two ingredients, mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste that can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT's unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.

