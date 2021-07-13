NEFT Vodka® USA, Inc., Gaining Momentum With Triple-digit Growth And Widespread Expansion Throughout The US And The World

2021 is shaping up to be a record-setting year for NEFT Vodka, as the company is experiencing tremendous growth, dramatic expansion of its worldwide footprint, and substantial strengthening of its management team. To date in 2021, revenue and case sales have more than doubled when compared to all of last year. During the same period, the company partnered with several new distributors, entering six new states compared to five in all of 2020. These new markets include: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin. In addition, NEFT partnered with new distributors in both New Jersey and Florida to leverage existing broker relationships and broaden its reach in these key states.

In May, the company finalized the acquisition of global distribution rights and has established presence in 17 countries, excluding the U.S. The company expects this number to be at least 30 by the end of the year and likely double that by the end of 2022. Specifically, NEFT is now in Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Germany, Ghana, Iceland, Italy, Nigeria, Norway, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. NEFT's international team, led by Tom Wilen, former COO of Jim Beam Brands Worldwide, has already secured major purchase orders and in just over a month, global sales have grown by over 100 percent over all of last year. To support this growth, NEFT is opening its first international office in Amsterdam, which is expected to be complete sometime during the third quarter.

NEFT also continues to build on its already robust team and now has over 50 full-time employees, up from just four in 2019. New hires have been added to every area of the business including, sales, marketing, digital, social media, finance and legal. Some key hires include:

Peter Johnston, Chief Sales Officer – Johnston has over 35 years' experience in the wine and spirits industry including senior positions at leading beverage companies such as Moet Hennessy USA, Southern Wine and Spirits and Epic Wines and Spirits.

Robert Rodriguez, Vice President Sales, Florida – Rodriguez is a 30 year veteran in the adult beverage market including stints at Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits and Opici Family Distributing which was subsequently bought by RNDC.

Jason Pleskow, SVP of Partnerships Sponsorships and Entertainment – With over 20 years' experience, Pleskow joins NEFT from Columbia Records where he executed major global events to maximize total engagement and exposure for artists such as Adele, Beyoncé, and John Legend through platforms such as MTV, VH1, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Marissa Glennon, Strategic Marketing Advisor – With approximately 20 years' experience, Glennon's background includes a lengthy tenure at Constellation Brands, a wine, beer and spirits producer and marketing giant.

Adam Kleeberg, General Counsel – Kleeberg comes to NEFT with over 15 years' experience in corporate law including deep expertise in corporate governance, complex liability litigation, compliance law and ensuring corporate risk objectives.

NEFT has also been rapidly building brand awareness and continues to receive multiple accolades from media giants such as inclusion in VinePair's annual "Top 20 Vodka Brands of 2021" list and Liquor.com's list of the "14 Best Vodka's to Drink." Sponsorships and partnerships are also a critical component of the company's growth strategy and NEFT has become increasingly active in large-scale, highly-visible events such as partnering with Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing to sponsor three major Indy 500 races, with an entire season likely for next year. NEFT is also the exclusive vodka provider for the Rose Bowl Stadium through 2022.

"The first half of 2021 has been outstanding for NEFT, and we are exceeding expectations across the board," said Dan Kleeberg, the company's president and CEO. "Looking to the second half of the year, we expect to continue on this trajectory, setting new records for ourselves and growing at exponential rates. We will continue to execute against our aggressive goals while also building the necessary infrastructure to succeed, creating what we fully anticipate will be a major worldwide brand."

To find out if NEFT is at a retailer near you, please visit neftvodka. Online, NEFT is available through various outlets including Mission Wine and Spirits, Reserve Bar, Bounty Hunter, Drizly, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, K&L Wine Merchants, Bitters and Bottles and Remedy Liquor. NEFT can also be purchased at shopneftvodka or by texting "NEFT" to 926-848.

Crafted in the Rhaetian Alps of Austria for its oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT uses only four unique non-GMO ancient rye grains for a vodka so pure, it requires only three distillations. The result is a refined flavor profile and a natural, slightly sweet finish so smooth, you'll want to sip it neat. Since debuting in the U.S., NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards including: "Best Vodka" out of 170 other global entrants, back-to-back Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine.

