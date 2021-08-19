NEFT Vodka™ USA, Inc., To Be The Official Vodka Of The AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open

This partnership is a natural fit between the AVP and NEFT Vodka. The AVP Pro Tour is the gold standard of professional beach volleyball, bringing together the very best in elite pro beach players to compete in the most exciting volleyball competition in the country. Similarly, NEFT is the gold standard in ultra-premium vodka and the brand thrives on competition, having won Best Vodka out of 170 other vodkas at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition along with a slew of other Gold and Double Gold medals from organizations around the world. In addition, NEFT comes in a one-of-a-kind unbreakable barrel that keeps its vodka cold for up to 6-hours, making it the perfect accompaniment to sports, beach events and adventures of all kinds.

In connection with the event and in-line with NEFT's mission on charitable giving, NEFT will be donating thirty percent of total sales to the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) in Los Angeles, the only organization in the city focused exclusively on empowering women experiencing homelessness. DWC's mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, employment, and advocacy which is a cause that NEFT fully supports, embraces, and values.

"We are excited to initiate this partnership with the AVP and to interact with their fans since outdoor enthusiasts appreciate our extremely portable and travel-friendly barrel and have become some of our most loyal customers," said Dan Kleeberg, president and CEO of NEFT Vodka. "Additionally, NEFT is proud to support and empower local women in need and we hope our contribution will spur additional awareness and participation in DWC's objectives."

"The AVP is always looking to develop new partnerships and relationships with top-shelf brands that positively serve our fans and working with Neft Vodka U.S. will provide just that," said David Kim, VP of Sponsorships, the AVP. "Having them onboard for our legendary Manhattan Beach Open is the perfect way to introduce them to our lifestyle beach culture and our epic fan base."

ABOUT NEFT VODKA USA INC.

Crafted in the Rhaetian Alps of Austria for its oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT uses only four unique non-GMO ancient rye grains for a vodka so pure, it requires only three distillations. The result is a refined flavor profile and a natural, slightly sweet finish so smooth, you'll want to sip it neat. Since debuting in the U.S., NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards including: "Best Vodka" out of 170 other global entrants, back-to-back Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine.

ABOUT AVP

Powered by some of the most dynamic and elite athletes in the world, the Association of Volleyball Professionals is the premier professional beach volleyball organization and longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States. Founded in 1983, the AVP has produced some of the world's most beloved athletes, providing fans with unparalleled access to nail-biting matches on the sand. In 1996, beach volleyball became an official sport of the Olympic Games and the AVP proudly serves as the home court for Team USA's Olympians.

Headquartered in southern California, the AVP operates a 3-tiered development system. AVPFirst , a 501(3)c youth program, is focused on creating healthy lifestyles and a lifelong connection to the sport by offering access to all. AVPNext is a developmental circuit providing athletes the opportunity to develop their skills and earn valuable AVP points to climb the rankings towards becoming a pro. The decorated AVP Pro tour is the gold standard in beach volleyball, with over 100 pro athletes competing for top prize money in front of over 120 million fans worldwide. Additionally, in an effort to grow the sport and celebrate those who love the game, AVP America leads a grassroots movement across the United States to curate thousands of events and matches for fans and players.

