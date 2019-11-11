Negarin Sadr launches GARIN, an Environmentally Conscious Direct-to-Consumer Line of Cashmere Sweaters

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GARIN , a direct-to-consumer line of cashmere sweaters with the promise of delivering the world's most premium cashmere at a fraction of the cost, is getting ready to debut in New York on November 13th.

Negarin Sadr, a designer alum of both DKNY and Benetton as well as founder of Negarin London, is no newcomer to luxury apparel. Having over 10 years of experience, Negarin is a veteran in design, manufacturing and quality. With the shifting consumer mindset towards durable and sustainable fashion, Negarin felt it was the perfect time to launch GARIN, a cashmere sweater line that gives consumers access to premium materials by cutting out the middleman and reducing margins.

"Once you feel real, quality cashmere, you understand the difference, and the brands that do provide this level of quality are inaccessible to most," says Negarin Sadr. "I want to disrupt the current system, and give people access to the best cashmere in the world."

GARIN also has a strong focus on sustainability. "Everything from our packaging to our sweaters is ethically sourced and completely biodegradable," says Negarin, "however, just because it's biodegradable doesn't mean it's going to fall apart. Our sweaters are investment pieces that will last generations if cared for correctly." This is a change in mindset from the current fashion industry which produces 4% of the world's waste each year, 92 million tons, which is more than toxic e-waste.

GARIN currently offers 9 styles, 5 for women and 4 for men in a variety of colors ranging from $295 to $495. Consumers will be able to experience the sweaters firsthand in both retail locations, at 2053 Fillmore Street in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights and at 359 Bleecker Street in New York's West Village. Both stores will be open from 11am-7pm every day.

To learn more about GARIN visit GarinShop.com and follow @Garin.Official on Instagram. Find brand assets here.

Contact: Jennifer Hirst

Jennifer@GarinShop.com

SOURCE GARIN

Related Links

https://www.garinshop.com/

