Negev Labs Emerges from Stealth with Announcement of Alexander Shulgin Research Institute Licensing Agreement, Acquisition of Beckley Psytech Development Program and R&D Collaboration with Hadassah Brain Labs Center for Psychedelic Research

New biotechnology company builder focused on developing neuroplastogens, a novel class of therapeutics based on psychedelic medicines that lack hallucinogenic effects

ASRI licensing agreement provides Negev Labs access to a vast library of drug candidates originally discovered by famed chemist Alexander (Sasha) Shulgin

Acquisition of Beckley Psytech's Ophthalmology development program aligns with Negev's mission to develop the full therapeutic potential of neuroplastogens

Negev Labs and Hadassah Brain Labs collaborate to advance non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens, redefining safe and accessible psychedelic-inspired therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders

FORT LEE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Negev Labs LLC, a biotechnology company builder focused on developing neuroplastogens, a novel class of psychedelic-based therapeutics which promote neural remodeling, but which lack hallucinogenic effects, today emerged from stealth to announce a new licensing agreement with the Alexander Shulgin Research Institute (ASRI).

"The legendary discoveries of Alexander Shulgin have been the bedrock of psychedelic drug development," said Ken Belotsky, Co-founder of Negev Labs. "Now, the IP developed by the Institute established in his honor is poised to provide the foundation for the next generation of neuroplastogens."

Negev Labs believes that ASRI's medicinal chemistry expertise and related IP will provide an unmatched foundation for its biotechnology company building efforts and could rapidly advance the development of neuroplastogens to address pressing unmet needs.

"We're proud to collaborate with the team at Negev Labs who share a passion for psychedelic medicine and understand the importance of Sasha Shulgin's work," said Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, Co-Founder and President, ASRI. "The spirit of Sasha is alive and well, and through this agreement some of his greatest discoveries could have a major therapeutic impact for decades to come."

First-generation psychedelic medicines have shown strong promise but face many challenging developmental hurdles. Neuroplastogens represent a unique therapeutic opportunity to address unmet clinical needs without the safety and scalability issues associated with classic psychedelic therapies. They aim to be more convenient and address a broader range of unmet needs.

"Neuroplastogens are already showing strong promise to usher in the next revolution in chronic disease and neuropsychiatric disorder treatment," said Shlomi Raz, Partner, Negev Labs. "Our team understands the current psychedelic medicine landscape better than most, which well-positions the company to rapidly identify and support the development of neuroplastogens. The agreement with ASRI will fuel our innovation pipeline by advancing groundbreaking research initially conducted by the godfather of psychedelics, Sasha Shulgin."

Raz joined Negev Labs from Beckley Psytech and negotiated the acquisition of Beckley Psytech's Ophthalmology development program, which he led. "Preventing retinal degeneration associated with aging may be one of the most surprising and effective applications of neuroplastogens, and Negev Labs is focused on exploring this exciting therapeutic opportunity."

Negev Labs was founded in late 2022 by leaders in psychedelic drug development to advance the therapeutic potential of neuroplastogens in treating a variety of psychiatric, neurological, and inflammatory disorders. The company was established through an R&D collaboration with the Hadassah Brain Labs Center for Psychedelic Research (HBL-CPR), led by Prof. Bernard Lerer, to develop innovative treatments that overcome the limitations of first-generation psychedelic therapies. Located at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and affiliated with the Hebrew University, HBL-CPR is at the forefront of psychedelic research, leveraging the combined expertise of Hadassah–Hebrew University researchers and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Negev Labs' approach to company building leverages its extensive network of academic labs and early-stage companies to identify, evaluate, and acquire the world's most promising neuroplastogen discoveries and related intellectual property. By focusing on non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens that retain therapeutic efficacy while minimizing hallucinogenic effects, Negev Labs and HBL-CPR are addressing critical challenges in the field. Psychedelic serotonin receptor modulators (SRMs) targeting 5-HT2A receptors are known to promote neuroplasticity and exhibit potent anti-inflammatory effects, but their therapeutic application is limited by hallucinogenic side effects that necessitate costly and complex patient monitoring. This collaboration seeks to overcome these barriers by developing compounds with improved safety profiles, enabling administration at home or in primary care settings. Negev Labs aims to revolutionize psychiatric care by discovering treatments that are effective, accessible, and convenient, broadening patient access to groundbreaking therapies.

The company is poised to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies, deliver substantial returns to investors, and make a lasting impact on patient lives.

About Negev Labs

Negev Labs employs a disciplined company-building approach that advances promising discoveries through a series of well-defined stages, each ensuring efficient value creation. The company is led by an experienced team with proven success of discovering new treatments that positively impact patients' lives and yield strong returns for investors. To learn more, visit www.negevlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ASRI

The Alexander Shulgin Research Institute (ASRI) is devoted to advancing the field of psychedelic science, unlocking fresh insights into the human psyche, and reshaping mental health paradigms. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, Dr. Paul Daley, and the late Ann Shulgin, ASRI continues the legacy of pioneering chemist Alexander Shulgin, renowned for his prodigious discovery of new psychedelic compounds. ASRI boasts an advisory team comprising seasoned scientific, clinical, and regulatory experts.

At the forefront of the burgeoning interest in the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics, ASRI remains steadfast in its commitment to applied therapeutics, targeting neurological, neurodevelopmental, neuropsychiatric, pain syndrome, inflammation, and overall wellness-enhancement domains. Drawing upon a wealth of knowledge in chemistry, pharmacology, and neuroscience, ASRI is committed to catalyzing positive change in global healthcare. Noteworthy is the Shulgin Vault, housing an extensive repository of over 500 compounds synthesized by Alexander "Sasha" Shulgin and ASRI scientists, offering a rich spectrum of novel variations spanning phenylalkylamines, tryptamines, lysergamides, isoquinolines, cathinones, and more. For more information on ASRI, please visit: www.ShulginResearch.net.

SOURCE Negev Labs