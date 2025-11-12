Negocios Now Names L'ATTITUDE Ventures' Cecilia Sanchez to First-Ever Los Angeles Latinos 40 Under 40™ List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Negocios Now, a Chicago-based, nationally award-winning publication serving the Hispanic community, has named L'ATTITUDE Ventures Senior Associate Cecilia Sanchez to its inaugural Latinos 40 Under 40™ list in Los Angeles. Sanchez, based in Los Angeles, is a member of L'ATTITUDE's investment team and leads the firm's portfolio management efforts.

At its awards ceremony last month at the City Club of Los Angeles, the publication honored Latinos excelling in fields including government, corporate, environmental, sports, business, arts, film, technology, and nonprofit sectors.

Sanchez holds an MBA from USC Marshall and is a Robert Toigo Foundation alumnus. The nonprofit foundation advances leadership, excellence, and innovation within finance and its intersections. Originally from Georgia, Sanchez completed her undergraduate studies in International Affairs, French, and Spanish at the University of Georgia.

During graduate school, she focused on optimizing technology product development through advanced data analytics, including work for Facebook and Instagram.

Before graduate school, Sanchez worked with Washington, D.C. federal agencies as a Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, focusing on identifying and reducing transnational money laundering and drug trafficking. She is the recipient of the FBI Service Award and the Department of Justice, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized among Latinos striving to create opportunities for our community," Sanchez said. "As a first-generation U.S. Latina, I am proud to help deploy capital to Latino-led startups."

L'ATTITUDE Ventures General Partner Laura Moreno Lucas praised Sanchez's accomplishments at the firm and in the community.

"Cecilia has been instrumental to L'ATTITUDE's success," Lucas said. "Her consistent and calm approach fosters an environment and culture that enable us to execute effectively in a fast-paced setting. We are honored that Negocios Now has recognized Cecilia's work."

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures

With over $100 million in assets under management, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest Latino early-stage venture capital fund investing in visionary, technology-focused entrepreneurs. The fund provides capital, support, connections, and visibility to empower founders building the next generation of innovative companies.

Led by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Sol Trujillo and joined by partners Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Pete Amaro, the team brings together experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs, and global Fortune 100 executives to create value beyond capital. For more information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com.

