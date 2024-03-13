Negotiation Skills for International Lawyers - Two Day Online Certified Training Course

13 Mar, 2024, 21:30 ET
Negotiation is the lifeblood of the business world and underpins every business deal and contract. It involves a variety of skills, many of which can be learned - but most people never actually do spend the time learning them.
The art of negotiation also involves knowing yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and leveraging the best relevant facets of your personality. This course teaches those skills and helps you identify what makes you, you - and which parts of your personality are best to turn on and off in negotiations to get the best results.
With a blend of theory and practical application exercises, this course is perfect for those who want to brush up on or learn afresh their abilities to negotiate nationally and internationally, and achieve better results.
By attending this workshop-style course you will:
- Understand the process of negotiation in more depth
- Recognise different negotiation styles and body language and learn how to react to them
- Gain insights into cultural style and context
- Improve your skills in preparing for negotiations
- Identify your personality traits that can be used to your advantage
- Achieve better negotiating techniques to resolve conflicts
- Improve your influencing and persuading skills in a safe environment
Certifications:
- CPD: 9 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
This programme has been specifically designed for international in-house and private practice lawyers who are looking to improve their performance and the outcomes of their negotiations through enhancing their knowledge and skill set.
Course Agenda:
Simplifying complexity
Background
- Negotiation - what do we mean?
- Good negotiators
A negotiating process model
- General knowledge: know yourself and the counter party
- Understanding and dealing with fears
- Understanding paralanguage
- Understanding body language
- Understanding negotiation styles
- International negotiations: Understanding context and its impact
A negotiating process model continued
- International negotiations: Understanding culture
Specific deal knowledge: know the deal
- Understanding stakeholder interests
- Understanding the key objectives
- Understanding commercial leverage
- BATNA
- WATNA
- Bottom line
- ZOPA
Prepare your specific negotiation plan
- Understanding and preparing your SIIOOPS
- Preparing your team composition
- Rehearsing
- Setting the agenda
- Preparing the environment
- Defining communication rules
The negotiation
- Negotiate!
- Strategy and sharing
- Feedback
Negotiation techniques
- Techniques around offers and counters
- Techniques to resolve conflicts
- Techniques to build trust
- Techniques to get past negotiation obstacles
- Ploys and counterploys
- Situational tactics
- Closing
