Negotiation Skills for International Lawyers - Two Day Online Certified Training Course

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Negotiation Skills for International Lawyers Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Negotiation is the lifeblood of the business world and underpins every business deal and contract. It involves a variety of skills, many of which can be learned - but most people never actually do spend the time learning them.

The art of negotiation also involves knowing yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and leveraging the best relevant facets of your personality. This course teaches those skills and helps you identify what makes you, you - and which parts of your personality are best to turn on and off in negotiations to get the best results.

With a blend of theory and practical application exercises, this course is perfect for those who want to brush up on or learn afresh their abilities to negotiate nationally and internationally, and achieve better results.

By attending this workshop-style course you will:

Understand the process of negotiation in more depth

the process of negotiation in more depth Recognise different negotiation styles and body language and learn how to react to them

different negotiation styles and body language and learn how to react to them Gain insights into cultural style and context

into cultural style and context Improve your skills in preparing for negotiations

your skills in preparing for negotiations Identify your personality traits that can be used to your advantage

your personality traits that can be used to your advantage Achieve better negotiating techniques to resolve conflicts

better negotiating techniques to resolve conflicts Improve your influencing and persuading skills in a safe environment

Certifications:

CPD : 9 hours for your records

: 9 hours for your records Certificate of completion

This programme has been specifically designed for international in-house and private practice lawyers who are looking to improve their performance and the outcomes of their negotiations through enhancing their knowledge and skill set.

Course Agenda:

Simplifying complexity

Background

Negotiation - what do we mean?

Good negotiators

A negotiating process model

General knowledge: know yourself and the counter party

Understanding and dealing with fears

Understanding paralanguage

Understanding body language

Understanding negotiation styles

International negotiations: Understanding context and its impact

A negotiating process model continued

International negotiations: Understanding culture

Specific deal knowledge: know the deal

Understanding stakeholder interests

Understanding the key objectives

Understanding commercial leverage

BATNA

WATNA

Bottom line

ZOPA

Prepare your specific negotiation plan

Understanding and preparing your SIIOOPS

Preparing your team composition

Rehearsing

Setting the agenda

Preparing the environment

Defining communication rules

The negotiation

Negotiate!

Strategy and sharing

Feedback

Negotiation techniques

Techniques around offers and counters

Techniques to resolve conflicts

Techniques to build trust

Techniques to get past negotiation obstacles

Ploys and counterploys

Situational tactics

Closing

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c4vq5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets