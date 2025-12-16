NEGOTIATIONS BREAK DOWN AS COREWELL HEALTH EAST CONTINUES ATTACKS ON NURSES

Teamsters Shut Down Bargaining Over Corewell Rescinding Pull Pay, Student Loans

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, negotiations between Teamsters Local 2024 and Corewell Health East collapsed after the employer refused to rescind their decision to eliminate "pull pay" and terminate a student loan repayment program.

Pull pay affects more than 5,700 Teamsters nurses and ensures they are paid a premium wage when they are "pulled" from their primary unit to work in another unit. In addition, hundreds of nurses are impacted by Corewell's decision to end the student loan repayment program, which provided much needed financial relief to nurses who enrolled in educational programs based on the hospital's promise to reimburse part of the nurses' tuition expenses.

"Corewell is taking hard-earned money out of Teamsters nurses' pockets," said Mike Smith, lead negotiator for Local 2024. "Corewell is hiding behind buzzwords like 'harmonizing' which is just another way of imposing nonunion standards on nurses represented by Local 2024. This is illegal. While Corewell attacks nurses, the Teamsters will continue to fight back against their anti-union tactics and make sure that no nurse is left behind."

"By cutting pull pay for over 5,700 nurses and refusing to restore student loan support, Corewell Health East is punishing the very caregivers who keep this system running," said Sarah Johnson, a Corewell Health East Teamster. "We demand Corewell rescind these changes immediately, because attacking nurses' livelihoods is not only wrong, it threatens staffing stability and patient care."

Local 2024 has been negotiating a first contract for 10,000 nurses throughout the Corewell Health East system since June 2025.

Teamsters Local 2024 represents 10,000 registered nurses at nine hospitals in southeast Michigan. For more information, visit local2024.org.

