Negotiations Set to Resume November 14 as ASARCO ULP Strike Continues

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today confirmed that negotiations for a new contract covering about 2,000 hourly workers at five ASARCO, LLC, locations in Arizona and Texas will resume on Nov. 14, 2019.

Members of eight international unions have been on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike since Oct. 13, when workers rejected the Grupo México subsidiary's so-called "last, best and final" offer, and struck in protest against ASARCO's serious unfair labor practices and its rejected contract offer.

USW District 12 Director Robert LaVenture urged ASARCO management to bargain in good faith for a fair contract to resolve the labor dispute so that union members can return to their jobs and resume production.

"We do not expect that ASARCO will propose anything radically different from the offer its employees overwhelmingly rejected two weeks ago," LaVenture said. "We do expect the employer to honor its obligation under federal law to negotiate in good faith with us, and we are willing to stay at the table as long as it takes."

LaVenture praised the union membership for delivering to management the unmistakable, unified and clear message that they will stand together and demand the respect they have earned and deserve.

"When we eventually resolve these issues and win the fair contract that ASARCO desperately wants to deny its workers, it will be thanks to the bravery and dedication of the men and women on the picket lines," he said. "The history of organized labor teaches the same lesson in many different times and places, and we truly know that workers who are united in solidarity can accomplish great things against long odds."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

