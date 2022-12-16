Negroni Bistro & Bar to Open First West Coast Venture in Los Angeles

Negroni 3rd joins the brand's growing international portfolio with a stunning new space on W. 3rd Street this month

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Latin American bistro and bar brand, Negroni, opens its first West Coast restaurant just in time to ring in the New Year in Los Angeles as West Hollywood/Beverly Grove's newest destination for craft cocktails, indulgent dining, and memorable moments. This expansion marks the brand's second location in the U.S. with the first highly successful outlet in Miami and 20 other locations throughout Latin America.

The hip yet approachable culinary experience and beverage program at the core of Negroni dates back to the restaurant's 2012 founding in Buenos Aires, Argentina, inspired by the prominent Italian and Nikkei culinary influences in the area. The restaurant presents an amalgamation of cultures with sushi, ceviche, wagyu burgers, truffle pasta, and much more. Special thought has been given to the innovative Negroni-centric cocktail menu, offering unique variations of the classic Negroni to ease in newcomers, while also appealing to a more adventurous existing fanbase. Such dedication has been given to the Negroni element of the restaurant experience, that the Negroni Bistro & Bar brand is the #1 buyer of Campari in Argentina.

Founder Pablo Sartori has teamed up with LA-based hospitality developers, operators, and brothers Frank and David Stork, to open this Los Angeles location as well as future locations throughout the West Coast. The team has recruited Chris Whelan with 12 years of experience in the hospitality space (Yamashiro, Soho House, Perch), to helm the ship as General Manager, and to aid in bringing the Negroni experience to life in Los Angeles. The unique and specific LA menu showcases a local and imaginative spin on Negroni's traditional offerings, reflecting the brand's cosmopolitan roots led by Negroni's Executive Chef Pablo Latif.

"Negroni was conceived to share an international experience with our guests - to be a place where the many influences in our hometown of Buenos Aires merge seamlessly, creating a warm and vibrant place to dine and socialize. After the incredible response to our first US location with Negroni Miami, we hope that together with our local partners we can share that same magic as we expand to Los Angeles," said Pablo Sartori, Founder. "We look forward to bringing our concept to West 3rd Street, combining an energetic atmosphere with that of an intimate, locals' date night hot spot."

The menu highlights Negroni's signature Nikkei-style Sushi Bar, serving imaginative and classic dishes such as Ceviche Carretillero (made with shrimp and Corvina with red onions, cilantro, peppers, and aji Amarillo peppers), Leche de Tigre, (Peruvian corn and fried calamari), Maki Funghi (sauteed mushrooms, and cashew cheese, topped with chives, avocado, aioli, and torched kale), and Nigiri Vieiras (scallops, Nikkei butter, and chalaca atop vinegared rice). Negroni's "Kitchen" (main courses), offers guests a range of globally inspired dishes including grilled Octopus (served with potato emulsion, gremolata, and romesco sauce), Wagyu Truffle Burger (topped with sauteed mushrooms, truffle stracciatella, and lettuce on a brioche bun), and a deliciously crispy Whole Red Snapper (served with shrimp and calamari in a chili sauce with coconut rice).

Negroni's celebrated Negroni-focused cocktail program, reflects the brand's approach to food, delivering vibrant and dynamic cocktails. Guests can expect a collection of 8 to 10 Negroni variations that include the Classic Negroni, Negroni Sbagliato (made with Campari, prosecco, Cinzano Rosso, garnished with an orange), an Espresso Negroni (made with Campari, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal and coffee-infused Cinzano Rosso), and a Sour Negroni (made with Campari, London dry gin, Cinzano Rosso, grapefruit cordial, lemon juice, Aquafaba, and Angostura bitters).

"Having grown up in Los Angeles, I have always loved this neighborhood, which seems to combine all the unique, different cultures within our city, serving as a hub for hospitality, nightlife, shopping, and fun!" said Frank Stork, Negroni Restaurant Partner. "It's where residents from the East and West sides of Los Angeles find common ground. We look forward to encouraging this with the friendly concepts of Negroni," added David Stork.

Partnering with LA-based, international, award-winning architecture and design firm Preen, as well as lauded landscape design group Rolling Greens, Negroni is nestled in the highly sought-after, former home of notable restaurants like the original A.O.C. Wine Bar and Gusto. This creative and chic restaurant seats 120 guests in the re-imagined space. Anchored by an L-shaped, double-sided bar adorned with the main ingredients of a Negroni, the interior's handsome dining room is framed by cozy booths and banquette seating. For a more intimate experience, a second-floor mezzanine and hidden rooftop patio, featuring a retractable rooftop, lush greenery, and twinkling candle lights, set the stage for a romantic evening. Those familiar with the original space will notice a new indoor-outdoor feel with large windows soon to open out to West 3rd Street and the al fresco seating. To top it all off, the overall ambiance is highlighted by a breathtaking, sconce-lit, floor-to-ceiling Negroni-Red 'ombré', bringing forth a warm, hospitable, and energetic atmosphere.

Location/Hours:

Negroni is located at 8022 W. 3rd Street and is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 4 pm – 11pm; Friday and Saturday: 4 pm – 12 am. Weekend brunch will be available soon. Reservations can be made online now via OpenTable.

To stay up-to-date on Negroni 3rd Street be sure to follow @negroni3rdstreet on Instagram, and visit www.negronius.com.

Phone: (323) 497-4069

