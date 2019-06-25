NEI General Contracting Hosts Charity Event for Wonderfund to Benefit Foster Kids in Need

NEI donated $5,000 to host an Emergency Aid Hero event to benefit the Brockton office of the DCF. This donation was used to purchase clothing and age-appropriate comfort items, which were then sorted by size and gender by NEI employees to create kits for foster children transitioning into the system.

Many of the 10,000 children who enter DCF foster care each year come into care with only the clothes on their backs. In this traumatic time, many children must leave their homes without necessary everyday items like winter coats, pajamas, underwear, shoes, or their favorite comforting teddy bear. Community support will help children in these difficult circumstances feel more comfortable and cared for as they enter their new surroundings.

The Wonderfund is a private, nonprofit, 501(c)3 that serves children engaged with the Mass. DCF through a unique and exclusive partnership. For more information on how you can help, please visit https://www.wonderfundma.org/get-involved.

About NEI General Contracting

For 20 years, NEI General Contracting has provided a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients in Massachusetts and Florida. Offering owners and developers a fast-paced, first class, quality approach to any type of construction need, NEI has completed over $1 billion in construction projects spanning a wide variety of types and programs, including residential developments, senior living facilities, historic renovations and restorations, moderate rehabilitation, and institutional projects. Whatever your project, NEI has the expertise and capacity to meet any construction challenge. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.

