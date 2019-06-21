NEI General Contracting Reconstructs Apartment Building Destroyed by Fire for Just-A-Start Corporation

On December 3, 2016, firefighters battled a 10-alarm fire in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood of Cambridge. The blaze jumped from building to building and ultimately involved 18 buildings, including St. Patrick's Apartments. Built in 1909, St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church was converted to affordable housing in 1991 and it featured a large, open bell tower and several stained-glass windows. Built on the footprint of the former building, the newly constructed 50 York Street has restored 16 affordable housing units to replace those destroyed by the fire.

"Just-A-Start is proud to include NEI on the list of partners who all worked together to rebuild 50 York Street after the devastating fire In December 2016," said Deborah Ruhe, Just-A-Start's Executive Director. "Thanks to the team that worked together for over two years after the fire, we have been able to rebuild the 16 affordable units and provide 16 families with safe, affordable homes for their families. NEI has such a strong reputation and track record with similar projects and, with their experience and capacity, we are excited to celebrate the York Street ribbon cutting."

The building was designed by Winslow Architects to reflect the scale and style of the triple-deckers typical of the surrounding neighborhood.

The project team for 50 York Street includes:

Architect: Winslow Architects, Inc.

Civil Engineer: Lenard Engineering , Inc.

, Inc. Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Engineer: Norian Siani Engineering

Structural Engineer: DM Berg Consultants

Landscape Architect: Hammer + Walsh Design

Geotechnical Engineer: Geotechnical Partnership, Inc.

About Just-A-Start

Just-A-Start is a community development corporation dedicated to building the housing security and economic stability of low-to-moderate-income people in Cambridge and nearby communities.

About NEI General Contracting

For 20 years, NEI General Contracting has provided a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients in Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.

SOURCE NEI General Contracting

Related Links

http://www.neigc.com

