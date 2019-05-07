NEI General Contracting Starts Four Projects for The Millennia Companies

The Millennia Companies specialize in the acquisition, rehabilitation, and management of affordable and market-rate properties. The four apartment complexes in Jacksonville to be renovated include Valencia Way (formerly known as Eureka Gardens), Palmetto Glen, The Weldon and Calloway Cove.

"We retained NEI General Contracting due to their expertise in managing complex projects throughout a wide-range of communities," said Frank T. Sinito, CEO of The Millennia Companies. "NEI has a thorough understanding of what it takes to successfully renovate multifamily developments, and we can't wait to see the transformation that will benefit both the residents and greater Jacksonville community."

Project team members include:

Valencia Way

General Contractor: NEI General Contracting



Architect: Dimit Architects, LLC



Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Engineer: WHS Engineers



Civil Engineer: Florida Engineering Group



Structural Engineer: Craig S. Cohen, P.E.

Palmetto Glen, The Weldon, and Calloway Cove

General Contractor: NEI General Contracting



Architect: The Architectural Team, Inc.



Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Engineer: Melling Engineering



Civil Engineer: Florida Engineering Group



Structural Engineer: Odeh Engineers, Inc.

About NEI General Contracting

For 20 years, NEI General Contracting has provided a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients in Massachusetts and Florida. Offering owners and developers a fast-paced, first class, quality approach to any type of construction need, NEI has completed over $1 billion in construction projects spanning a wide variety of types and programs, including residential developments, senior living facilities, historic renovations and restorations, moderate rehabilitation, and institutional projects. Whatever your project, NEI has the expertise and capacity to meet any construction challenge. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.

