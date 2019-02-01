NEI General Contracting Wraps Up Holmes Beverly
Transit-oriented mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Beverly
BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEI General Contracting, an award-winning general contractor and construction management firm, announced today the completion of Holmes Beverly, a transit-oriented mixed-use development located adjacent to the Beverly Depot commuter rail station in the heart of downtown Beverly, Mass. Located at 112 Rantoul Street and developed by Barnat Development, the 67,000 SF six-story new construction includes 67 residential rental units plus commercial space.
Offering a new type of rental product for the North Shore, Holmes Beverly has five floors of residential rental units, including 51 market-rate and 16 workforce housing units. The apartments range from studios to two-bedroom apartments offering views of both downtown and the waterfront. Located next to the Beverly Depot commuter rail station, residents have access to 70 reserved parking spaces in the commuter rail parking garage.
"We selected NEI General Contracting for its wide spectrum of experience in general contracting and its ability to deliver a market competitive project on time and on budget," said Sarah Barnat, president at Barnat Development. "We are thrilled to bring a new transit-oriented mixed-use building to downtown Beverly and hope the residents are happy in their new homes."
Pedestal-type construction includes structural steel and deck on the first floor and wood framing on floors two through six. Exterior finishes include brick, Hardie siding, and metal panels. The MBTA commuter rail garage remained open and operational throughout construction and NEI worked closely with the City of Beverly and MBTA to keep traffic moving with little or no impact on a very busy main street.
Project team members on Holmes Beverly include:
- Owner/Developer: Barnat Development
- General Contractor: NEI General Contracting
- Architect: ICON Architecture
- Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection Engineer: Wozny Barbar & Associates Inc.
- Civil Engineer: Meridian Associates Inc.
- Structural Engineer: Souza True & Partners Inc.
- Interior Design: Wolf in Sheep Design
About NEI General Contracting
For 20 years, NEI General Contracting has provided a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients in Massachusetts and Florida. Offering owners and developers a fast-paced, first class, quality approach to any type of construction need, NEI has completed over $1 billion in construction projects spanning a wide variety of types and programs. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.
