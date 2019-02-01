NEI General Contracting Wraps Up Holmes Beverly

Offering a new type of rental product for the North Shore, Holmes Beverly has five floors of residential rental units, including 51 market-rate and 16 workforce housing units. The apartments range from studios to two-bedroom apartments offering views of both downtown and the waterfront. Located next to the Beverly Depot commuter rail station, residents have access to 70 reserved parking spaces in the commuter rail parking garage.

"We selected NEI General Contracting for its wide spectrum of experience in general contracting and its ability to deliver a market competitive project on time and on budget," said Sarah Barnat, president at Barnat Development. "We are thrilled to bring a new transit-oriented mixed-use building to downtown Beverly and hope the residents are happy in their new homes."

Pedestal-type construction includes structural steel and deck on the first floor and wood framing on floors two through six. Exterior finishes include brick, Hardie siding, and metal panels. The MBTA commuter rail garage remained open and operational throughout construction and NEI worked closely with the City of Beverly and MBTA to keep traffic moving with little or no impact on a very busy main street.

Project team members on Holmes Beverly include:

Owner/Developer: Barnat Development

General Contractor: NEI General Contracting

Architect: ICON Architecture

Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection Engineer: Wozny Barbar & Associates Inc.

Civil Engineer: Meridian Associates Inc.

Structural Engineer: Souza True & Partners Inc.

& Partners Inc. Interior Design: Wolf in Sheep Design

About NEI General Contracting

For 20 years, NEI General Contracting has provided a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients in Massachusetts and Florida. Offering owners and developers a fast-paced, first class, quality approach to any type of construction need, NEI has completed over $1 billion in construction projects spanning a wide variety of types and programs. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.

SOURCE NEI General Contracting

Related Links

https://www.neigc.com

