NEI Global Relocation Earns Highest Average Score Among Relocation Management Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Independent feedback from more than 4,600 relocating employees places NEI at the top of the relocation management category in the 32nd annual Trippel survey

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEI Global Relocation has earned the highest average score among relocation management companies for the third consecutive year in the 32nd Annual Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey© conducted by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC.

More than 4,600 employees were surveyed about their satisfaction with the service providers involved in their relocations. The study covers five categories: household goods, relocation management companies, mortgage firms, temporary housing providers, and destination and rental service providers.

The survey captures employee feedback immediately following the relocation experience. Relocating employees see how policies, processes, providers and people come together during a move, giving employers a direct view into how their mobility programs perform for employees.

"Every relocation program is ultimately experienced one employee at a time," said Janell Anderson, Chief Experience Officer of NEI Global Relocation. "The feedback in this survey comes from people who have lived through that experience and worked directly with the providers supporting them. Earning the highest average score among RMCs for three consecutive years tells us that the consistency our clients expect is reaching their employees where it matters most."

NEI's 2026 result extends a record of sustained performance in independent Trippel research, building on prior years in which NEI earned the highest overall average score in the Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey and consistently led the large-sample group.

NEI has also accumulated 60 #1 overall category rankings in the Relocation Managers' Survey since 2020—more than double its closest competitor. In the 2026 International Mobility Survey, NEI earned five #1 or tied-#1 rankings, the most among participating relocation management companies, including leading results for the selection of on-the-ground local service providers and satisfaction with the RMC team supporting expatriates.

The different Trippel studies are designed to capture relocation performance from complementary perspectives. Corporate mobility leaders evaluate areas including overall satisfaction, performance, quality, responsiveness, transparency and partnership. International mobility research examines service execution across borders. The Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey records the experience of the employees receiving those services firsthand.

The breadth of feedback is particularly relevant for large multinational organizations whose relocation programs can span countries, policies, employee populations and service partners, making consistency across individual moves especially important. Sustained employee satisfaction provides a direct measure of how reliably that experience carries across a broader corporate mobility program.

APAC Company of the Year Shortlist

While this year's Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey reflects NEI's performance in U.S. domestic relocation, recent recognition has also extended to international mobility. NEI was named one of four finalists for Relocation Management Company of the Year in the 2026 FEM APAC EMMAs, which recognize achievement across the Asia-Pacific global mobility industry.

Together, the results add an international perspective to a broader record of independent feedback across both employee and corporate mobility audiences.

About NEI Global Relocation

NEI Global Relocation is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) providing global mobility and assignment management solutions to more than 230 clients, including Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with offices in Switzerland and Singapore, NEI supports corporate relocation programs through consultative expertise, technology, benchmarking, global service partner resources and end-to-end relocation services.

SOURCE NEI Global Relocation