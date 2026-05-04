NEI Global Relocation Earns Top Rankings in 2026 International Global Mobility Survey

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEI Global Relocation has earned the highest number of #1 rankings in the twenty-second annual Relocation Managers' Survey© on international mobility, conducted by Trippel Survey and Research, LLC. The results position NEI among the leading providers in international global mobility, based on direct feedback from corporate mobility professionals.

The survey—widely regarded as the industry's most objective benchmark for relocation performance—evaluates relocation management companies (RMCs) across key aspects of international mobility execution, including account management, supplier coordination, and the effectiveness of in-country service delivery.

Across five core categories, NEI recorded the highest number of #1 rankings overall. While several providers earned top placements in individual areas, NEI achieved the most total #1 and tied #1 rankings, reflecting consistent performance across multiple dimensions of international mobility.

"International mobility success depends on more than strategy—it depends on execution at every level of the program," said Michelle Moore, President & CEO, NEI Global Relocation. "These results reflect the strength of our teams and our global partner network in delivering reliable, high-quality outcomes for clients and their employees worldwide."

Mollie Ivancic, SVP, International Services at NEI Global Relocation, added:

"When someone relocates internationally, they're not just changing jobs—they're rebuilding their day-to-day life in a completely new environment. Our partners are there at the most critical moments—when an employee lands in a new country, when housing falls through, or when unexpected challenges arise. The quality of those interactions shapes the entire experience, which is why selecting and supporting the right people on the ground is so essential."

Strength Where It Matters Most in Global Mobility

Among the survey's findings, NEI ranked #1 in both average score and net satisfaction for its selection of on-the-ground local service providers—a category widely considered one of the most critical drivers of international mobility success.

Global mobility programs rely heavily on local expertise to navigate country-specific regulations, ensure compliance, and support employees through complex transitions. Performance in this category reflects not just the scope of a provider's network, but the quality, consistency, and coordination of its in-country partners.

NEI also achieved top rankings in satisfaction with its team supporting expatriates, underscoring the importance of experienced personnel in managing cross-border assignments and maintaining continuity throughout the relocation process.

A Focused View on International Global Mobility

This edition of the Relocation Managers' Survey is distinct from broader industry studies, as it focuses specifically on international mobility rather than total program management. By isolating global relocation performance, the survey provides deeper insight into the capabilities required to support multinational workforces effectively.

For organizations evaluating international global mobility providers, the results offer a data-driven perspective on how RMCs perform in real-world conditions—across geographies, service lines, and employee experiences.

Access the Full Analysis

A detailed breakdown of NEI's performance, including category-level insights and implications for global mobility programs, is available in the full article published on NEI's website:

Read the Full International Mobility Survey Analysis

SOURCE NEI Global Relocation