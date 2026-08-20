NEI Global Relocation Wins Gold Stevie® for Company of the Year in 2026 International Business Awards®

Recognition in Business & Professional Services follows NEI's top-ranked performance in 2026 international mobility research

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEI Global Relocation has earned a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year – Business & Professional Services, Medium-size in the 23rd Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards recognize workplace achievement among organizations worldwide. Winners in the 2026 competition were determined by the average scores of more than 300 professionals during two months of judging.

Judges highlighted NEI's performance across several independent measures. One wrote:

"I am thoroughly blown away by this submission. Consecutively dominating independent industry surveys and maintaining flawless operational audits proves that a people-first culture can easily outperform much larger competitors on the global stage."

Another judge pointed to NEI's 99.6% client retention rate, +90 Net Promoter Score and top Trippel rankings, describing the submission as offering "phenomenal, data-driven validation of industry leadership" and "undeniable proof of sustained, world-class operational excellence."

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said Michelle Moore, President and CEO of NEI Global Relocation. "Our people have built a great company focused on thoughtful service, strong relationships and consistent execution—qualities that shape the experience we provide our clients and their relocating employees around the world. This award belongs to the teams and service partners whose work represents NEI every day."

The Gold Stevie adds to a series of independent recognitions for NEI and follows strong results in the 2026 Relocation Managers' Survey© on international mobility conducted by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC. NEI earned five #1 or tied #1 rankings, the most among the relocation management companies evaluated in the study.

Global Mobility Performance Backed by Independent Research

The Trippel study evaluates international mobility performance through feedback from corporate mobility professionals overseeing active programs. NEI ranked #1 in average score and net satisfaction for the selection of on-the-ground local service providers and earned top rankings for satisfaction with the RMC team supporting expatriates.

The measured areas reflect core components of international employee relocation. In-country service providers support employees across destination services, immigration, housing and other location-specific needs, while experienced global mobility teams coordinate activity across countries, suppliers and program requirements.

NEI's global infrastructure includes its Omaha headquarters and regional offices in Switzerland and Singapore, supported by a high-performing network of local partner specialists around the world. With a dedicated emphasis on partner alignment, NEI's proven model gives companies consistent access to best-in-class regional program support and local expertise for international relocations across global markets.

"International programs are shaped by thousands of individual interactions across teams, countries and service partners," said Mollie Ivancic, SVP of International Operations at NEI Global Relocation. "Consistency comes from having the right people in those roles, clear expectations for performance and close coordination throughout the relocation. Our international survey results were especially meaningful because they reflected feedback from the mobility professionals who experience that work firsthand."

For Fortune 1000 and other large multinational organizations, these measures carry particular weight. Global mobility programs often span multiple countries, employee populations, service partners and regulatory environments, placing a premium on consistency, reliable local execution and disciplined program oversight. NEI's results provide evidence of those capabilities across the areas clients experience directly—from the quality of in-country support and international coordination to service consistency, operational controls and long-term client relationships.

About NEI Global Relocation

NEI Global Relocation is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) providing global mobility and assignment management solutions to more than 230 clients, including Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with offices in Switzerland and Singapore, NEI supports corporate relocation programs through consultative expertise, technology, benchmarking, global service partner resources and end-to-end relocation services.

SOURCE NEI Global Relocation