NEI Global Relocation Tops Trippel Survey as Companies Reevaluate Their Global Mobility Partners

New survey findings show top global mobility companies distinguished by transparency and human-centered performance—NEI Global Relocation continues to shine.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new set of corporate mobility findings from Trippel Survey & Research, LLC, shows that the global relocation industry is undergoing a quiet but consequential transformation. After years of stability, many corporations are reevaluating their relocation management partners, citing trust, transparency, and advisory depth as areas of growing importance in evaluating corporate mobility partners.

According to the latest industry data, nearly 11% of companies switched relocation providers in the past year, a significant increase from the previous survey, while another 6% are planning or considering a change in 2026. Roughly one-third of respondents reported declining service performance, a signal that traditional approaches to mobility may no longer meet modern workforce expectations.

A new set of corporate mobility findings shows that global relocation is undergoing a quiet but consequential shift. Post this

Going into 2026, organizations are prioritizing three partnership qualities:

Balancing cost control with genuine care for employees navigating relocation.

for employees navigating relocation. Data transparency and flexibility, enabling clients to adjust policies in real time.

enabling clients to adjust policies in real time. Advisory-based collaboration, helping HR teams transform mobility programs into strategic business tools.

"The message from corporations is clear," said Michelle Moore, President and CEO of NEI Global Relocation. "They need relocation partners who can deliver transparency and insight—not just transactions. It's not about moving people faster; it's about driving outcomes while maintaining service quality."

This year, NEI Global Relocation once again led the field of participants in the 24th Annual Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey©, earning more #1 ratings than any other relocation management company—including a perfect 100% Net Satisfaction score in Overall Satisfaction for the second consecutive year. NEI also excelled in key areas such as Performance (Best in Class), Quality, Service Recovery, Transparency, and Culture & Partnership.

Building on this momentum, NEI has earned more #1 overall ratings than any other global mobility company in five of the past six years and achieved 60 #1 overall category rankings since 2020—more than double its closest competitor. This consistent performance reflects NEI's sustained leadership, deep commitment to client and service partner relationships, and proven ability to deliver exceptional results year after year.

Independent benchmarks like the Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey and the Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey are considered the gold standard in the mobility industry, drawing verified input directly from corporate mobility professionals and relocating employees. They offer a rare, objective view of how service providers perform under real-world conditions.

"This data gives companies confidence that they're investing in proven partners," Moore added. "At NEI, we view it as a responsibility—to set the example for what mobility leadership should look like, especially in a time of change."

As workforce transformation accelerates and relocation programs become increasingly strategic, NEI's results highlight how trust and transparency—not size alone—are defining the next era of global mobility leadership. As companies prepare for 2026, NEI's consistent results reaffirm their standing as a top choice for driving the future of workforce mobility.

Full survey results and a comparison of industry rankings are available at neirelo.com.

About NEI Global Relocation

NEI Global Relocation is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with in-region operations in Switzerland and Singapore. Serving more than 200 clients — including Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies — NEI provides end-to-end global mobility services tailored to meet complex international and domestic relocation needs.

NEI's proven ability to handle regulatory complexity, logistical challenges, and policy consulting on a global scale reinforces its position as one of the top relocation companies in the market. The company continues to serve as a trusted partner to clients seeking customized, scalable, and high-touch mobility solutions.

SOURCE NEI Global Relocation