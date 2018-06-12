Neidra Wilson is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Associate Attorney at Weitz & Luxenberg

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded on the principal that every client deserves to receive exceptional, high-powered legal representation, Weitz & Luxenberg has served the residents of New Jersey for over thirty years. Striving to make the litigation process as easy as possible, the team at Weitz is dedicated to providing their clients the quality legal services they deserve. Lending a compassionate approach to their clients, the law firm prides themselves on their high sustaining track record of success in the recovery of over $17 billion dollars in settlements. On call 24/7 to meet the ever growing demands of their clients, the firm is adept in handling legal matters with regards to defective drugs, personal injury including car accidents, workplace accidents, mesothelioma, drugs and devices and more.



With over ten years of experience in the field of Law, Neidra Wilson has established herself as an illustrious professional in the field. Having joined Weitz & Luxenberg in 2012, Wilson acts as an associate attorney in the Mesothelioma and Asbestos Litigation department. Throughout her career, Wilson has obtained extensive expertise in the areas of mesothelioma, lung cancer, and cases involved with non-malignant lung growths as a result of exposure to asbestos.



Early in her career, Wilson attained her Juris Doctor Degree from Rutgers University, School of Law, in 2008. In her previous years, Wilson obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from The College of William & Mary in 2005.



To further advance her professional development, Wilson is an esteemed member of several organizations including the New Jersey Association for Justice, and American Association for Justice.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Wilson was inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars in 2002. Wilson has been recognized by Lawyers of Distinction among the top 10 percent of civil litigators nationwide.



