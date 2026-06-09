NeigerDesign Joins Creative Edge to Form Integrated Branding, HubSpot, and Growth-Marketing Agency for Nonprofits, Associations, Healthcare, and B2B Clients

After a year of full operational integration — including personal client outreach, shared mission and values work, and a fusion retreat uniting both teams — the combined firm today unveils a unified offering spanning branding, HubSpot implementation and marketing automation, video production, paid media, and performance marketing.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. and EVANSTON, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Edge and NeigerDesign & Strategic Marketing today announced the completion of an integrated growth-marketing partnership that combines two established creative firms under a single, expanded team. Under the agreement, which took effect August 1, 2025, NeigerDesign became a Creative Edge company while continuing to operate under its own name during the transition.

The firms intentionally completed their full operational integration before announcing publicly. In September 2025, leadership from both organizations personally called or met with every existing NeigerDesign and Creative Edge client to walk them through the change, answer questions, and confirm continuity of service. Over the months that followed, the combined team built out shared systems and processes, and held a multi-day fusion retreat where staff from both firms developed a unified mission, vision, and values and formed working relationships across disciplines.

"For years, both organizations have shared a belief that strong creative work should do more than look good — it should drive meaningful results," said Jason Wray, President and CEO of Creative Edge. "By bringing our teams together, we've created a deeper bench of talent and expanded capabilities that allow us to better support our clients' evolving needs."

Founded in 1987, NeigerDesign has built a strong reputation for helping nonprofits, trade associations, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and B2B companies clarify their brands, strengthen engagement, and communicate with impact — bringing together branding, strategic communications, integrated marketing, and HubSpot implementation under one roof as a HubSpot Solutions Partner. Creative Edge has established itself as a leader in video production, paid media, performance marketing, digital campaigns, and growth-focused storytelling.

The integration brings together two complementary strength sets: NeigerDesign's branding, strategic communications, vertical expertise, and HubSpot implementation depth — and Creative Edge's video production, paid media, and performance marketing muscle. Together, the combined firm now delivers brand strategy, HubSpot and marketing automation, video, paid media, and performance marketing as a single integrated practice — a depth uncommon at the mid-market scale where most nonprofits, associations, and B2B clients want to operate, and one that supports the long-term retainer relationships the combined firm builds with its clients.

Expanding HubSpot Practice

As a HubSpot Solutions Partner, NeigerDesign is actively accepting new HubSpot engagements — including onboarding, migrations, and ongoing marketing-automation management — with particular focus on mission-driven organizations using HubSpot to deepen donor, member, and constituent relationships. New retainer capacity is available now, and the combined firm's expanded creative, content, and paid-media capabilities allow NeigerDesign's HubSpot work to feed directly into integrated campaigns. Organizations interested in HubSpot implementation or strategic review can contact the team at [email protected] or visit www.neigerdesign.com.

"This integration lets us keep delivering the brand strategy, communications, and HubSpot work our clients have always come to us for — while now offering video-led campaigns, integrated paid media, and performance marketing at a depth we couldn't reach as a stand-alone firm," said Carol Neiger, Founder of NeigerDesign. "Taking the year to integrate quietly, talk with every client one-on-one, and build a shared culture before going public was the right way to do this — and it lets me hand off to the combined team with full confidence as I prepare to retire this August. Our nonprofit, association, healthcare, and B2B clients now have a stronger long-term strategic partner and a broader range of services to draw on."

Together, the firms are positioned to serve organizations that have outgrown the capabilities of a single-discipline agency. Clients continue working with their existing teams while gaining access to expanded capabilities across:

Brand strategy and identity development

HubSpot implementation and marketing automation

Website design and digital experiences

Video production and storytelling

SEO and paid media campaigns

Performance marketing and growth strategy

Social media and integrated marketing

Public relations and communications

Retainer-based marketing partnerships

Leadership Continuity and Planned Transition

As part of the planned transition, NeigerDesign founder Carol Neiger will retire in August 2026 after completing a full year of supporting the integration and continuing to serve clients alongside the combined team. NeigerDesign client work continues under longtime team leadership: Jonathan Amen, Creative Director and a 10-year member of the NeigerDesign team, leads all design work; John Shaw, Director of Web Services and a 20-year member of the NeigerDesign team, leads web and HubSpot work; and Jason Wray, President and CEO of Creative Edge, serves as the first point of contact for new business inquiries. A separate announcement in July will detail Carol's legacy and what's next.

The combined firm operates from offices in Evanston, Illinois; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and St. Louis, Missouri, with expanded collaboration across teams and services. During this transition phase, NeigerDesign continues operating under the name:

NeigerDesign — A Creative Edge Company

The integration reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations grow through strategy-driven, measurable, creative marketing and long-term partnership.

About Creative Edge

Founded in 1999, Creative Edge is a full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in video production, paid media, performance marketing, digital campaigns, content creation, and brand strategy. Headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with an additional office in St. Louis, the agency partners with organizations across industries — including real estate, healthcare, home services, and manufacturing — to create growth-focused marketing systems that drive measurable results.

About NeigerDesign & Strategic Marketing

Founded in 1987, NeigerDesign & Strategic Marketing is a Chicago-area branding, communications, and HubSpot marketing agency serving nonprofits, trade associations, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and B2B companies. A HubSpot Solutions Partner, the firm specializes in branding, integrated marketing, HubSpot implementation and marketing automation, digital strategy, publications, and strategic communications — typically delivered through long-term retainer partnerships.

High-resolution logos, executive headshots, and photography are available upon request.

Media Contacts:

Carol Neiger

Founder, NeigerDesign — A Creative Edge Company (through August 2026)

[email protected]

www.neigerdesign.com

Jason Wray

President & CEO, Creative Edge (primary contact after August 2026)

[email protected]

www.creativeedge.tv

SOURCE NeigerDesign