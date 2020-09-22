Neighbor Attracts Top Tech Talent to Usher in New Wave of Growth for Silicon Slopes Startup

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbor , the self-storage marketplace disruptor, has added three strategic hires to its executive team to fuel a new wave of growth for the Andreesesen Horowitz-funded startup, which has grown 5X in 2020.

The newest executives include incoming Head of Growth, Marcel Sanchez , previously Head of Acquisitions at Mercari; the new Head of Engineering Matt Smith , former Engineering Director at Instructure; and incoming Head of Community Allie Hurley , who previously served as Head of Support at Carta.

"Marcel, Matt and Allie are crucial additions to Neighbor, bringing their experience building billion-dollar marketplaces and SaaS businesses to power Neighbor's rapid growth," said Joseph Woodbury, co-founder and CEO, Neighbor. "These are newly created roles to lead some of Neighbor's most strategic teams as we continue to expand our presence in all 50 states and into new unchartered territory in the $40B self-storage industry."

Prior to joining Neighbor, Marcel Sanchez led acquisition at ecommerce marketplace, Mercari, helping the peer-to-peer marketplace grow 180 percent year-over-year in the U.S. and adding more than 45 million downloads across iOS and Android.

As an experienced engineering leader with a demonstrated history of designing systems with unique analytics-based features at Microsoft, Instructure and FamilySearch, Matt Smith will oversee a team that leverages customer insights to design and roll-out data-focused features.

With years of experience in building award-winning customer service and support organizations, most recently at Carta, Allie Hurley will focus on expanding Neighbor's best-in-class user experience for Neighbor's hosts and renters alike.

"These new executive hires underscore the incredible technology talent magnet Salt Lake City has become as it has established itself as a major tech hub for startups and big tech alike over the past decade," continued Woodbury.

All three hires will be based in Neighbor's home office in Lehi, Utah.

About Neighbor

Founded in 2017, Neighbor is a peer-to-peer self-storage company based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah. The company connects people who have unused space in their garages, attics, basements and driveways to renters who are looking for affordable storage. Neighbor benefits renters by providing safer, more accessible storage for half the price of a traditional self-storage unit, while giving hosts the opportunity to earn thousands of dollars per year from their unused space. Neighbor's team helps keep the connection safe, easy and friendly and provides an unprecedented $25,000 renter guarantee for items stored and a $1 million host liability guarantee so that good neighbors everywhere can help each other out. In January 2020, Neighbor closed a $10 million Series A funding round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

