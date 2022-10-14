Neighbor Introduces End-to-End Recommerce Program for Outdoor Furniture with FloorFound

National initiative extends Neighbor's commitment to sustainability while deepening customer relationships with a delightful and easy returns experience; 80% of returned items resold within 30 days at a 28% average discount

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recommerce pioneer and leader FloorFound today announced direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand Neighbor is using the FloorFound platform to streamline returns, extending their commitment to a superior customer experience and recapturing revenue from its premium resold loungers, tables, and chairs.

Through FloorFound, Neighbor is offering high-quality returned and open-box items at a discount through a branded storefront and on marketplaces including FloorFound store . The program extends Neighbor's high standards for customer experience past the initial purchase into post-purchase returns and resale. FloorFound manages every aspect of the program from initial return through inspection, pricing, warehousing, resale, and fulfillment.

"Using sustainable and eco-friendly materials is at the core of our business, so launching a recommerce program with FloorFound was a no brainer," said Neighbor Co-Founder and COO Chris Lee. "But the biggest benefit is the investment in further enhancing the customer experience beyond initial purchase. We offer free returns with a 100% refund within 45 days, no questions asked – and FloorFound helps us deliver a superior experience that's smooth, swift, and sustainable on multiple levels."

Consumer demand for sustainability and value have quickly made the new recommerce program a standout success. Nearly 80% of Neighbor items on the FloorFound marketplace have sold in the first 30 days with an average discount of 28%.

"Neighbor prides itself on a standout shopping experience, whether buying an item or returning one," said Chris Richter, CEO of FloorFound. "We are proud to partner with Neighbor to not only provide an easy returns process for their customers, but also help them recoup revenue by managing the inspection, pricing, and resale of those items. Our end-to-end recommerce platform makes it easy for any retailer to take advantage of the resale revolution to find new customers, drive additional revenue, and keep items out of landfill."

FloorFound has architected every aspect of its end-to-end platform to meet and exceed both sellers' requirements and consumers' expectations. The solution includes a destination marketplace (FloorFound.store), localized reverse logistics, processing and inspection capabilities, merchandising, pricing intelligence, and syndication to leading resale marketplace channels. FloorFound's solution also includes a robust fulfillment network of more than 40 warehouse hubs nationwide and five dedicated Recommerce Centers in key markets across the U.S. Together with its clients, FloorFound has helped keep over 700,000 pounds of furniture in circulation and out of landfills to date.

About Neighbor

Founded in 2020 by Nick Arambula, Mike Fretto, and Chris Lee, Neighbor aims to create a seamless transition to underutilized square footage outdoors with furniture that's designed with indoor sophistication and crafted to withstand the forces of nature. Their signature collection is made of sustainably harvested solid teak wood, weather-resistant and fast-drying foam cushions, and life-proof Sunbrella® upholstery that will not fade. Neighbor's furniture is designed to fit any space; its modular system enables any configuration. For more information, visit https://www.hineighbor.com/.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the life cycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/ .

