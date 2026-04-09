NeighborHealth Recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

National recognition highlights NeighborHealth's commitment to employee engagement and organizational excellence

REVERE, Mass., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeighborHealth, the largest federally qualified community health system in Massachusetts, has been named a recipient of the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, a national honor recognizing the organization's strong, employee-driven culture and commitment to excellence.

For NeighborHealth, this recognition reflects the organization's deep commitment to building a workplace culture rooted in community, connection, and shared purpose. As a community-based health system with 1700 team members, NeighborHealth believes that delivering high-quality, patient-centered care starts with supporting and empowering the people who provide it.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our team," said Jamie Hazard, President and CEO of NeighborHealth. "Our team members are at the heart of everything we do, and their dedication is what allows us to deliver the high-quality, compassionate care that our patients depend on every day. Building a supportive and inclusive workplace is core to our mission and what makes our impact possible, helping us expand access, improve outcomes, and better serve our community."

This people-first approach is central to NeighborHealth's mission of creating a compassionate, culturally aligned care environment where patients, families, and providers are deeply connected. NeighborHealth's innovative care model addresses social drivers of health, helping bridge health equity gaps in low-income and immigrant communities with comprehensive primary care services, as well as emergency medicine, behavioral health, dental, vision, radiology, pharmacy and a broad array of specialty care services.

NeighborHealth's designation was based on authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes that are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition – it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

The Top Workplaces award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate.

About NeighborHealth

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation's largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston's South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Martin

Director of Communications

NeighborHealth

[email protected]

SOURCE NeighborHealth