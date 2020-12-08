Neighborhood Credit Union partners with Interface to transform member experiences over the call center by offering an Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Through this partnership, Neighborhood CU will be enhancing their member experience from digital to AI-first and enable highly personalized and instantaneous engagements with members, leveraging Interface's award-winning AI-powered Call Center.

"Our aim is not only to offer world-class service to our members but also to be able to anticipate member needs & expectations and fulfill them. Through our interactions with members, we have accumulated a rich repository of data through which we have always wanted to create intuitive & personalized experiences for our members. Leveraging Interface's IVA, we will be able to automate data collection and derive insights to provide proactive and personalized service to each and every member of our Credit Union seamlessly. This will also ensure we greatly improve efficiencies across the organization," said Carolyn Jordan, Senior Vice President, Remote Services & Member Development of Neighborhood Credit Union.

On the timing of the project amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan said, "We had evaluated the IVA technology a couple of years ago but felt that the technology had not matured yet. But in the light of the pandemic and with the increased stress on the call center, we started re-evaluating to see if the technology had matured. We were pleasantly surprised to find that the technology had reached a critical stage where the impact from the technology would be significant and pretty swift. The IVA will help us overcome the stress on the call center, help us scale rapidly & enable us to continue to exceed the expectations of our members at all times."

On the partnership with Interface, Jordan added, "Interface's deep understanding of the credit union space, a very robust & financial industry-specific product roadmap, world-class managed services combined with a proven track record of delivering value for financial institutions leveraging Intelligent Virtual Assistants made the decision to partner with them easy."

Srinivas Njay, Founder and CEO of Interface adds "With the onset of the pandemic, there are millions of members in financial stress and in need of support. On the other side, financial institutions are overwhelmed with rising member inquiries and are struggling to address these requests. We believe implementing the AI-powered call center is the only way for the majority of financial institutions to provide personalized support to members at scale in a timely manner in such testing circumstances. With the AI-powered call center, we have not only achieved beyond human-level understanding, but we have also enabled the IVA to automate calls, engage members better leading to lower churn & drive revenues through every interaction, thus transforming the call center from being a cost center to a revenue center. We are excited to partner with Neighborhood CU to bring about transformational banking experiences to the vibrant communities they serve while delivering significant value to Neighborhood CU and enabling them to reach new heights"

About Neighborhood Credit Union :

Neighborhood Credit Union, the oldest credit union in Dallas, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial organization serving people in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Grayson counties, as well as the city of Arlington. With locations across North Texas, Neighborhood Credit Union has a membership of over 56,000 and continues to welcome new members daily.

About Interface :

Interface provides an out-of-the-box Intelligent Virtual Assistant that acts as a "personal bank teller" to help members 24/7 through every step of their journey from being a prospect to achieving financial wellness. Interface's Intelligent Virtual Assistants currently power several Banks and Credit Unions across the world. For more information please visit www.interface.ai .

Media Contact:

Laura Bryant

[email protected]

+1-650-381-9283

SOURCE Interface