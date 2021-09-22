Neighborhood Healthcare Selects Tabula Rasa Healthcare for PACE-Centered Pharmacy Solutions

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced today a newly signed agreement with Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

The non-profit organization deployed TRHC's CareKinesis and Pharmastar Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) services in its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®) facility in Riverside, CA., that opened July 1.

"As a new PACE center, we place medication safety as a top priority," said Sophia Rodrigues, Executive Director of Neighborhood Healthcare PACE. "TRHC's deep experience with PACE and the unique benefits of its CareKinesis and Pharmastar solutions align perfectly with our work to provide seniors with tailored medical care."

CareKinesis is the first national PACE-centric medication management and distribution pharmacy that reduces medication-related risk while enhancing economic, clinical, and humanistic outcomes. Along with Pharmastar's full-service pharmacy benefits management solution, these offerings will provide Neighborhood Healthcare with PACE-specific 340B pharmacy expertise.

"We are thrilled to assist Neighborhood Healthcare's PACE facility," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "Our engagement will help support its continued growth in serving seniors throughout Southern California."

"We're pleased to implement TRHC's solutions in our PACE offerings," added Rakesh Patel, MD, MBA, FAAFP, CPE, CEO of Neighborhood Healthcare. "TRHC's PACE and pharmacy expertise underscores our mission to improve the health and happiness of the communities we serve by providing quality care to all, regardless of situation or circumstance."

To learn more about TRHC and its PACE solutions, visit us online here.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

About Neighborhood Healthcare

Neighborhood Healthcare provides quality, compassionate, whole-person care to everyone, regardless of their circumstance, throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties. We go above and beyond in serving those in need with high integrity, professionalism, and in the spirit of collaboration, just as we did when founded more than 50 years ago. In doing so, we dedicate ourselves to improving community health so everyone can live happy and healthy lives.

