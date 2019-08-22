Neighborhood National Bank Announces Relationship With The City Of National City, California

NATIONAL CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood National Bank announced today it has established a relationship with the city of National City, California to promote economic development with small businesses located in National City, a growing, vibrant city located in South San Diego County.

Neighborhood National Bank is a Small Business Administration ("SBA") lender and is committed to assisting businesses in National City with financing needs for growth, expansion, equipment purchases, purchase of real estate, tenant improvements, franchisee financing, start-ups, partner buy-out or business acquisition financing. SBA loans are available up to $5,000,000 and come in a variety of rates and terms, based on the needs of the small business.

"We are very pleased to partner with National City to promote economic growth among the many small businesses located in National City. We look forward to working with City Manager Brad Raulston and Economic Development Specialist Megan Gamwell in this ongoing effort," commented Scott Andrews, Neighborhood National Bank President & CEO.

"What makes Neighborhood National Bank such a good fit is their track record in supporting veteran, minority and women owned businesses. As Mayor, I am excited about this investment into our community and I invite anyone looking to expand or open a business to look no further than National City. This is another great tool in our Economic Development tool box to help businesses in National City start, thrive and grow," commented National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Neighborhood National Bank, a Community Development Financial Institution, is a full-service, business-focused community bank providing financial services to businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations, investors and individuals throughout San Diego County, focusing on underserved markets in South and East San Diego County. The Bank has two full-service branches in San Diego and El Cajon. Additional information may be found at the Bank's website.

Information contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's ability to be approved and open in the future. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Scott R. Andrews Thomas Welch President & CEO, Neighborhood National Bank SVP & SBA Manager sandrews@mynnb.com twelch@mynnb.com 619-789-4423 619-789-4440

