PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood Ventures (NV), a leading real estate operator and an online real estate investment company that enables accredited investors to invest in multifamily properties, today announced the launch of Opportunistic Fund II, a $25 million vehicle that will acquire 5-8 distressed multifamily properties across high-growth U.S. markets, including Denver, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Neighborhood Ventures Launches Opportunistic Fund II to Acquire Distressed Multifamily Properties in Key Southern and Western US Growth Markets

The new fund targets mid-sized multifamily communities (typically 50–200 units) purchased at 30% or more below intrinsic value, with a disciplined plan to renovate, stabilize, and sell as overall market fundamentals recover.

"Opportunistic Fund II scales a proven strategy," said Jamison Manwaring, Co-founder & CEO of Neighborhood Ventures. "We launched our first Opportunistic Fund to capitalize on multifamily distress in Arizona, and now we're expanding geographically to access deeper deal flow. Over supply of newly constructed multifamily buildings in these Sun Belt and Western markets, coupled with high interest rates have built a refinancing wall that's driven operators to sell at distressed prices. Neighborhood Ventures has a strong operational team, the capital, and the track record to move fast to acquire well located assets in these growing markets at significant discounts."

NV's Opportunistic Fund II highlights:

Target Raise: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 Target Assets: 5–8 distressed multifamily properties (50 – 200 units)

5–8 distressed multifamily properties (50 – 200 units) Target Markets: Denver, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix

Denver, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix Acquisition Strategy: Purchase at 30%+ discount to intrinsic value via lender purchases, pre-foreclosures and forced-sale situations

Purchase at 30%+ discount to intrinsic value via lender purchases, pre-foreclosures and forced-sale situations Investment Horizon: Target hold period ~4 years (2025–2029)

Target hold period ~4 years (2025–2029) Target Return: 16–20% IRR

16–20% IRR Minimum Investment: $50,000 (Accredited U.S. investors only)

Why now? Many owners who used floating-rate bridge loans to acquire assets in 2021–2022 are struggling to refinance into fixed-rate financing as higher interest rates and cap rate expansion have reduced property values. In cases where borrowers cannot meet refinancing requirements or inject additional equity, this has resulted in increased loan extensions, distressed sales, and a rising number of pre-foreclosure situations. NV is positioned to act quickly, sourcing assets below replacement cost, deploying capital for operational and capital improvements, and exiting into a recovering market. The fund's strategy emphasizes rapid deployment, hands-on property management, targeted renovations, and a defined exit plan to capture appreciation.

"Execution is everything," said John Kobierowski, Co-founder & President, Real Estate. "Our team controls acquisitions, in-house property management, and capital projects. This is the vertical integration that turns discounted purchases into stabilized, cash-flowing assets. That operational edge is what creates sustainable upside for our investors."

For more information about Opportunistic Fund II, upcoming investor webinars, or more on NV's track record, visit neighborhood.ventures.

About Neighborhood Ventures

Neighborhood Ventures is an online real estate investment platform that offers both accredited and non-accredited investors across the nation the opportunity to invest in multifamily properties. The business revitalizes underperforming properties into stabilized, cash-flowing assets that create lasting positive impacts in their communities while delivering strong returns for investors.

Find the latest information on investment opportunities and progress updates on all projects at neighborhood.ventures .

