Neighborhood Workspace Innovator Expands with New San Rafael Location, Summer 2023

Waitlist opens for private coworking membership so Marin professionals can work where they live

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AvantSpace , a premium network of high-tech, boutique coworking spaces, announced the opening of a new location in San Rafael, California. Located at 835 5th Avenue, the 10,000-square-foot collaborative work environment provides 24/7 access to communal or dedicated desks and fully-furnished office spaces for individuals and teams. The historic building also features a spacious event venue that will host private and member events, including comedy shows, concerts, yoga classes, beer and wine tastings, and wellness workshops. The unique event venue will also be available for outside bookings.

"As Marin natives, this announcement is truly a homecoming for us," said Sean and Josh Breuner, founders of AvantSpace. Sean, who also started AvantStay , said, "We have been looking to bring our neighborhood work concept back to our home of Marin, but wanted to find a location that truly reflected our vision."

Unlike other remote work alternatives that offer desks in traditional office buildings located in business districts, AvantSpace provides workspaces exclusively within or adjacent to residential neighborhoods with walkable amenities. The focus on creating workspaces close to home that feel like home was instrumental in the success of their first location in the Marina District of San Francisco. The convenience, combined with a sophisticated environment, earned AvantSpace a reputation as a hub for locally or remotely established businesses, Venture Capital firms, creative entrepreneurs, and start-ups alike.

"It feels like home and works like an office," said Francesca Huson, vice president of operations for AvantSpace. "The neighborhood's wealth of restaurants, shops, bars, and workout spots just steps from the office — and close to home — enable a balanced lifestyle with space to work where you want, when you want."

Design led by AvantSpace's Co-founder Josh Breuner, the Marin County location has an airy, welcoming environment with warm textures and sophisticated details that make it easy for members to settle in for a day's work without distraction. The natural light-filled space offers a diversity of gathering spots for any group size, as well as a rotating assortment of thoughtfully sourced amenities. The new location aligns with the implementation of The Precise Plan for downtown San Rafael, which includes form-based zoning to encourage mixed-use development to help meet the high demand for office space that currently outweighs availability.

The opening of the Fifth Avenue location is set for June, but AvantSpace has already started accepting applications for the flexible workspace, with tours beginning April 4, 2023. AvantSpace offers customized plans for its members so they can grow, expand, or downsize as needed. Details on membership rates and tiers can be found here .

About AvantSpace

Founded in 2018, AvantSpace is dedicated to reshaping the way we live and work by carefully curating well-appointed workspaces that inspire. The California-based company operates sophisticated boutique workspaces and meeting spaces in the heart of residential neighborhoods in San Francisco and Marin. AvantSpace is committed to nurturing community, creativity, and collaboration by creating flexible workspaces that give entrepreneurs, leaders, and teams a better way to work where they live. For more news and updates, sign up for the AvantSpace newsletter and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Emily Mahoney

[email protected]

917.868.3396

SOURCE AvantSpace