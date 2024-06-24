Neighborly® Announces Mike Davis as its New CEO

WACO, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company, announced today that Mike Davis will become its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 8. Jon Shell, who has served as interim CEO since September 2023, will resume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"Mike is a highly successful CEO with a phenomenal track record of success across various industries, including significantly growing franchise businesses," said David Brandon, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Mike brings an aligned strategic vision and commitment to innovation, making him the ideal leader to build on the incredible achievements and growth Neighborly has experienced."

Davis's career has focused on growth, driven by product or service enhancements, pricing strategies, marketing excellence, and customer service. He most recently served as the CEO of Mathnasium® Learning Centers since 2022, where the company advanced its mission of education and empowering franchise owners while experiencing record-setting KPIs across same-center growth, systemwide sales, lead generation, and conversion and expanded the network across three new countries. Before that, Davis was the CEO of Valpak, a franchised network and direct mail and digital marketing leader, where he helped revamp their business model, which ultimately drove significant growth.

"Working closely with the Board and the leadership team, Mike will refine, enhance, and execute the company's existing strategy and roadmap, with a commitment to expanding the footprint of Neighborly's service brands and driving awareness to strengthen its presence in key markets," said Felix Gernburd, Neighborly Board Member and Partner at KKR. "He is the right leader to help guide the execution of key enterprise initiatives and the digital transformation in progress aimed to elevate Neighborly as a trusted provider to customers and an attractive investment for prospective franchise owners."

Davis has more than two decades of leadership experience, including 13 years with Universal Music Group (UMG), where he became Executive Vice President and General Manager. He led a division during a disruptive time that outperformed nearly all others within UMG for four consecutive years. He has consistently driven profitable growth. His leadership has spanned companies across diverse fields, including multi-unit franchising, B2B, B2C, eCommerce, direct-to-consumer, third-party logistics, digital platforms, and media.

"Neighborly has established itself as a trailblazer in franchising with some of the most respected and leading home services brands in the industry," said Davis. "The company has been served by outstanding leaders, most recently with Jon Shell, and prior to that with the late Mike Bidwell. I look forward to joining this great organization and building on the meaningful impact they have made."

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here .

