Neighborly® Empowers Veterans Through Franchise Ownership Opportunities at Upcoming Military Thriving™ Convening

WACO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly® , the world's largest home services company, is proud to support the upcoming Military Thriving™ event, taking place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at "The Hive" in Virginia Beach. Organized by ZeroMils , the event aims to empower Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on franchise ownership opportunities available through Neighborly's extensive network of home service brands.

This all-day convening will unite local government officials, corporate and nonprofit partners, regional economic development centers, Veteran employment centers, and educational institutions to drive impactful solutions that meet the needs of Veterans and military spouses, fostering a more resilient and thriving military community. Neighborly's participation aligns with its broader mission to support Veterans transitioning to civilian careers through franchise ownership.

Event Highlights:

Date & Time: September 17, 2024 , from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM EDT

, from Location: The HIVE, 140 Independence Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA 23462

The HIVE, 140 Independence Blvd. 23462 Focus: Building Military Thriving cultures and empowering Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship

The event will feature panel discussions that will provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of Veteran employment, strategies for leveraging diverse partnerships, and innovative solutions to bridge skills gaps. Breakout sessions will cater specifically to aspiring Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs offering attendees in-depth, practical insights on franchising, starting and purchasing businesses, and securing financing for business growth led by franchise professionals and current Neighborly Veteran franchise owners.

For more than 32 years, Neighborly has been dedicated to helping Veterans transition to small business ownership through its Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative (VetFran) program , offering franchise opportunities and financial incentives to honorably discharged Veterans. With over 5,500 franchise locations, Neighborly operates more than 30 brands and currently has existing franchise availability in the greater Hampton Roads area across the following established brands:

Neighborly's Veteran incentive programs make franchise ownership more accessible, supporting Veterans in their transition to civilian careers. Interested prospects can find out more information here .

For more information about the Military Thriving movement and to register for this event, please visit ZeroMils at zeromils.com/nbly_pr

About Neighborly®: Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

About ZeroMils: ZeroMils is a term of both science and art, used in the military to describe a state of perfection that accounts for accuracy and effectiveness. Once attained, ZeroMils allows you to achieve maximum impact on a target. ZeroMils' mission is to create Military Thriving cultures and communities by serving alongside their partners and clients in the places where they live, work and serve. ZeroMils is intentional in its efforts to serve alongside organizations and leaders who focus on what they know to be true: that although Veterans and their families face unique challenges, the vast majority of us overcome them and thrive as a result of our service and not in spite of it.

