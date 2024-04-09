Neighborly® Expands Across the Dallas and Oklahoma City Markets, Offering Opportunities for Aspiring Entrepreneurs to Join Our Established Hub for Home Services

World's largest franchisor of home service brands has territories available for more than 100 locations in Dallas, Oklahoma City and surrounding areas, to award at least 30 new franchises by June 13, 2024

WACO, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly ®, the world's largest home services company, today revealed its plans to expand its presence in the Dallas and Oklahoma City markets. With a commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, Neighborly is offering aspiring business owners in the area opportunities across 16 of its 19 established brands.

The growth initiative also includes the introduction of LawnPride® franchise availability in Dallas, Oklahoma City and surrounding areas, further solidifying Neighborly's position as the premier hub for home services in the region. With this addition, the region will now boast a total of 19 Neighborly brands dedicated to serving their local communities' home service needs.

Dallas, with its commitment to fiscal responsibility reflected in one of the lowest property tax rates in the state, provides an ideal environment for franchise expansion, supported by Dallas County's efforts to boost small business opportunities . Similarly, Oklahoma City's remarkable growth and reputation as a livable city offer entrepreneurs fertile ground to thrive and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

"As the world's largest home services company, Neighborly is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in communities we serve," said Brad Stevenson, Chief Development Officer at Neighborly. "Because the markets we're strategically targeting boast a business-friendly environment, low cost of living and a skilled workforce, prospective small business owners are set up with unparalleled opportunities for success with Neighborly across a wide range of established brands in a recession-resilient industry."

Neighborly's expansion efforts in Dallas, Oklahoma City and surrounding areas represent a significant step toward enhancing the local economy while meeting the increasing demand for home services in the region. By introducing more than 100 available opportunities including LawnPride® franchise availability, Neighborly aims to cater to the evolving needs of local residents, offering high-quality home services backed by trusted brands and the Neighborly Done Right Promise™ .

In seeking out potential franchise owners to drive its growth initiatives with a goal of awarding at least 30 new franchises by June 13, 2024, Neighborly is looking for motivated candidates dedicated to team leadership, mentorship and ultimately cultivating a significant presence within the communities they serve by following Neighborly's established franchise model.

Neighborly franchise brands' initial investments range from $70,800 to $652,980, depending on the specific Neighborly brand, see item 7 of the current FDD for full details, with incentive programs available for U.S. military veterans. Interested prospects can find out more information here . To learn more about owning a Neighborly franchise, visit www.neighborlybrands.com .

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

SOURCE Neighborly