Neighborly Franchise Owners Name Broadly "Vendor of the Year" for the Fourth Time

Broadly Earns Prestigious Award for Outstanding Service and High-Impact Solutions.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Broadly, a leader in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, has been awarded Vendor of the Year by Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor, for the fourth year. This prestigious recognition, announced at Neighborly's annual Reunion conference, reflects Broadly's unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier customer service and immense value to franchise owners. With the recent activation of AI Web Chat and AI Review Generation across all franchises, Broadly is further enhancing its offerings to support Neighborly's growth.

Broadly helps thousands of franchise owners across the United States grow successful businesses by providing high-impact features that drive revenue, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver memorable customer experiences. The newly activated AI capabilities, including an AI Chat assistant, seamlessly integrate with franchise operations to secure more bookings and capture customer reviews. By simplifying everyday tasks, these innovations allow franchise owners to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional customer experiences and fostering loyalty.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award for the fourth year. It speaks to the strength of our relationship with Neighborly and our commitment to empowering franchise owners to succeed," said Chris Deianni, Head of Business Development at Broadly. "With our latest AI-driven tools, franchise owners can streamline their operations, drive new business, and consistently provide exceptional customer experiences."

Broadly's technology supports franchise owners in staying competitive by helping them attract, engage, and retain customers. These tools make it easier than ever for Neighborly franchise owners to offer meaningful customer interactions while boosting business growth. Broadly's commitment to innovation and high-level support solidifies its role as a trusted vendor for franchises seeking to excel in the evolving home services landscape.

Neighborly representatives expressed their enthusiasm for the continued collaboration and Broadly's innovative impact. "Broadly's commitment to supporting our franchise owners with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service makes them an invaluable resource," said Luke Stanton, President of ProTradeNet, Neighborly's vendor relations division. "Their latest features will enhance customer engagement and streamline operations, enabling our franchise owners to deliver even greater value to their customers."

For more information about Broadly and its AI-powered solutions, visit Broadly.com.

About Broadly

Broadly is an AI-powered customer engagement platform that helps local businesses enhance their online presence and streamline customer interactions. The platform's innovative tools empower businesses to attract, engage, and retain customers through features like automated review requests, AI-driven web chat, and consolidated messaging. By improving online reputation and delivering exceptional service, Broadly enables businesses to build lasting relationships and drive growth. Trusted by over 6,000 local businesses, Broadly is committed to empowering clients to thrive in their competitive markets. For more information, visit Broadly.com.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here.

SOURCE Broadly