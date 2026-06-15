Neighborly Launches Redesigned AI-Powered App to Simplify Home Service Management

New digital experience gives homeowners one convenient place to schedule trusted local professionals, manage service details, stay ahead with reminders, and keep important home records organized

WACO, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, a family of global brands dedicated to delivering remarkable experiences for both consumers and franchise owners, today announced the launch of its redesigned Neighborly app, giving homeowners and renters in the U.S. a streamlined way to manage home maintenance, repairs, and improvement projects in one place. Designed to make home maintenance, repairs, and enhancements easier to navigate, the app helps customers book trusted local professionals, keep service details and documents in one place, and stay on top of everything with personalized reminders and seasonal checklists.

Neighborly app

Watch a Video on the Redesigned Neighborly App

The redesigned app, powered by Neighborly AI, reflects a continued focus on creating a simpler, more connected customer experience. From repairs to renovations and everything in between, the app is designed to bring convenience and peace of mind to homeowners, while making it easier to organize home records and manage projects from a single trusted destination. Customers can create a free account in under two minutes and start using the app to keep all their important home service information in one place.

"With our redesigned app, we're building something bigger than a single interaction. The opportunity here is to connect customers to the full network of our home service brands," said Mike Davis, chief executive officer of Neighborly. "When someone has a great experience with one of our brands, the Neighborly app helps them discover and engage with the other 18 of our brands across the U.S. It creates a simpler path for customers and a stronger growth engine for our franchise owners—more visibility, more connections, and more ways to win."

The app is now built to support customers throughout the homeownership journey by putting essential service information at their fingertips. In addition to helping homeowners connect with trusted local professionals, it offers a single place to track service history, access important documents, and stay organized through proactive reminders tailored to the needs of the home.

"Technology should remove friction from homeownership, not add to it," said Gagan Sinha, chief information officer of Neighborly. "Now the Neighborly app brings home maintenance, repairs, and improvement projects into one simple, connected experience. As customers build their home's digital profile, Neighborly AI gets smarter—learning the unique needs of each home and making it easier to stay ahead of what's next. This is about more than organization. It's about helping customers anticipate needs, connect with trusted professionals across our brands, and manage everything through a single, intelligent platform."

The company is prioritizing investments into digital tools that strengthen the customer experience and make trusted home services simpler than ever. Customers can create an account in minutes and begin organizing service records, scheduling appointments, and receiving personalized home maintenance reminders. The app supports all 19 Neighborly home service brands in the U.S.

The Neighborly app is available for free through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners. What began as one brand in Waco, Texas, in 1981 has grown to more than 28 global brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe, serving millions of customers. Neighborly offers a proven path to business ownership accompanied by established systems, award-winning brands, training, and continued support throughout the franchising journey.

To learn about franchising opportunities, visit franchise.neighborly.com

To bring your passion to Neighborly, visit neighborlybrands.com/careers

To find trusted service professionals for any project, visit Neighborly.com

SOURCE Neighborly