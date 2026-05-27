Neighborly® Promotes Tanner Stutz to Executive Vice President, Strategic Operations & Analytics

Leadership promotion reflects the company's continued focus on moving faster, getting smarter, and building a stronger operational foundation for long-term growth

IRVING, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, a family of global brands dedicated to delivering remarkable experiences for both consumers and franchise business owners, today announced the promotion of Tanner Stutz to Executive Vice President, Strategic Operations & Analytics, effective immediately. In this role, Stutz will oversee Strategic Operations, including Commercial Sales, Brand Operations Training, Strategic Initiative Deployment, and Data Analytics and Consumer Insights.

Tanner Stutz

Over the past year, Stutz has played an important role in helping Neighborly strengthen its operating model and sharpen its decision-making through data-driven insights and execution. His team launched the company's first franchise-level scorecard and built week-to-week sales forecast reporting to help the business identify trends earlier and respond more quickly and clearly.

Under Stutz's leadership, efforts such as launching an educational webinar series for franchise business owners, deploying Rilla, an AI-powered conversational intelligence and coaching platform designed specifically for in-person, outside sales teams, call center improvements, and financing initiatives have helped translate insights into action across the business. The promotion underscores Neighborly's continued investment in the operational capabilities and analytics needed to support franchise business owners and strengthen the company's long-term growth strategy.

"Tanner has been instrumental in helping us become a smarter, more agile company," said Mike Davis, chief executive officer of Neighborly. "From building tools that give us better visibility into performance to helping drive initiatives that improve how we operate, he has consistently shown the ability to turn insight into action."

Stutz joined Neighborly in 2023 as Senior Vice President of Growth Enablement. Before joining the company, he was with Bain & Company, where he advised clients across a range of industries on growth strategy, M&A integration, commercial excellence, operating models, and due diligence. He began his career at Walmart, where he held roles in international audit, corporate strategy, FP&A and M&A, and helped lead capital budgeting for the company's U.S. online grocery initiatives. Stutz holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree in finance from Brigham Young University.

This promotion aligns with Neighborly's broader focus on building the operational foundation needed to move faster, make better decisions, and create even greater value for franchise business owners and consumers across its family of brands.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise business owners. What began as one brand in Waco, Texas, in 1981 has grown to more than 28 global brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe, serving millions of customers. Neighborly offers a proven path to business ownership accompanied by established systems, award-winning brands, training, and continued support throughout the franchising journey.

To learn about franchising opportunities, visit franchise.neighborly.com

To bring your passion to Neighborly, visit neighborlybrands.com/careers

To find trusted service professionals for any project, visit Neighborly.com

SOURCE Neighborly