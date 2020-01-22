Neighborly® Selects Xpressdocs® to Deliver Brand Management Solution for Home Services Franchise Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpressdocs®, a leading provider of direct marketing and brand management solutions for franchise organizations, was selected by Neighborly®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, to provide brand management services to their franchise network.

"Xpressdocs is excited to work with Neighborly and their portfolio of complimentary home services brands," said Darrin Rayner, Executive Vice President of Xpressdocs. "Given our knowledge and experience serving a diverse base of clients across several industries, Xpressdocs is in a unique position to help the Neighborly brands tackle the challenges that many franchisors face when trying to balance brand consistency with the need for franchise owners to be able to create and execute local marketing campaigns."

Mike Bidwell, president and CEO of Neighborly expressed, "In addition to providing our brands and franchise owners with the technology, support and fulfillment solution Xpressdocs offers, we look forward to working with Xpressdocs to discover new, innovative tools to help us cross-promote and unlock the value of the collective Neighborly network of home services experts."

Several Neighborly brands, including Aire Serv®, Glass Doctor®, Five Star Painting®, Mr. Appliance®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Molly Maid®, Mr. Handyman®, The Grounds Guys®, Window Genie®, and Rainbow International® recently launched their individual collateral on the Xpressdocs solution, with Mosquito Joe® and Real Property Management® launching later this quarter.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs is a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions for a variety of industries, including real estate, healthcare, professional services, and home services. Xpressdocs' self-service, on-demand marketing platform is designed to be highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently access and customize a wide range of products and services, from print materials and direct mail to social media and digital ads. With a focus on high-quality products, rapid turnaround time and exceptional customer service, Xpressdocs is proud to power marketing efforts for hundreds of national and regional brands. Xpressdocs is a Falcata Capital portfolio company.

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 22 service brands and nearly 3,800 franchise owners serving 9 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 14 service categories at www.getneighborly.com in the United States and www.getneighbourly.ca in Canada. The company was founded in 1981 as Dwyer Group and is based in Waco, Texas. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at www.Neighborlybrands.com.

