Neighbors Emergency Center Locations Now In-Network with Aetna

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Emergency Centers in Baytown, Crosby, Kingwood, and Porter are now in-network with Aetna, one year after an affiliation with Altus Baytown Hospital. The outpatient emergency department affiliation has allowed Neighbors Emergency Center to go in-network with Cigna, as well as allowing the locations to accept Medicare.

The locations now accepting Aetna are:

Neighbors Emergency Center - Baytown: 6051 Garth Rd.

Neighbors Emergency Center - Crosby: 14120 FM 2100

Neighbors Emergency Center – Kingwood: 1120 Kingwood Dr.

Neighbors Emergency Center – Porter: 22678 Hwy. 59

The new insurance network agreements do not extend to the Pearland or Pasadena Neighbors Emergency Center locations.

About Neighbors Emergency Center:

Neighbors Emergency Center provides extraordinary ER care through full-service 24-hour emergency rooms with short wait times, board-certified ER physicians, and private exam rooms. Services include X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, laboratory, IV Fluids and medications, and all adult and pediatric emergency care. Neighbors Emergency Center has six Houston-area locations in Porter, Kingwood, Crosby, Baytown, Pasadena, and Pearland. For more information visit https://www.nec24.com

