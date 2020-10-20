Neighbors Emergency Center Locations Now In-Network with BlueCross BlueShield of Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Emergency Centers in Baytown, Crosby, Kingwood, and Porter are now in-network with BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) of Texas, another benefit of the freestanding emergency rooms' affiliation with Altus Baytown Hospital. The outpatient emergency department affiliation has allowed Neighbors Emergency Center to also go in-network with Cigna and Aetna over the last year, as well as allowing the locations to accept Medicare.

The locations now accepting BlueCross BlueShield are:

Neighbors Emergency Center - Baytown: 6051 Garth Rd.

Neighbors Emergency Center - Crosby: 14120 FM 2100

Neighbors Emergency Center – Kingwood: 1120 Kingwood Dr.

Neighbors Emergency Center – Porter: 22678 Hwy. 59

The new insurance network agreements do not extend to the Pearland or Pasadena Neighbors Emergency Center locations.

About Neighbors Emergency Center:

Neighbors Emergency Center provides extraordinary ER care through full-service 24-hour emergency rooms with short wait times, board-certified ER physicians, and private exam rooms. Services include X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, laboratory, IV Fluids and medications, and all adult and pediatric emergency care. Neighbors Emergency Center has six Houston-area locations in Porter, Kingwood, Crosby, Baytown, Pasadena, and Pearland. For more information visit https://www.nec24.com

SOURCE Neighbors Emergency Center

Related Links

https://nec24.com

