Neighbors for a Safer Kirkland Supported by Firefighters & EMS Fund Ahead of Important Fire Referendum

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization Firefighters & EMS Fund worked directly with Neighbors for a Safer Kirkland to support Proposition 1, which would provide funding for new and renovated fire stations, 20 new fire/EMT positions, and the purchase of more PPE and other safety gear. Firefighters & EMS Fund got involved ahead of the election on November 3rd, and worked together with local organizations and leaders to contact and activate local voters.

Mark Jung, campaign co-chair as well as Kirkland Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall said in a statement:

"Kirkland first recognized the need for a voter-approved funding initiative in 2012 while implementing the most recent fire strategic plan. By 2019, the department had completed many incremental improvements, but there were still costly projects that were impossible without going to voters for additional funding. After careful planning and thorough community engagement, we formed our campaign committee in August of 2020. The Firefighters and EMS Fund reached out to us shortly after and started a conversation about how they could support us. They have been awesome ever since, with text support, digital advertising, graphic design, and guidance on how to best reach our community."

"The staff at the Firefighters and EMS Fund are knowledgeable and experienced at working with these kinds of campaigns, and they brought a lot of unexpected resources. Furthermore, they have been immediately responsive when we needed documentation for campaign-activity reporting or when we had questions. From start to finish, the Firefighters and EMS Fund has followed through on every commitment and consistently exceeded expectations. They have been a huge help. Aside from the firefighters themselves, they have been our biggest supporter."

Firefighters & EMS Fund is dedicated to advocating for the safety and well-being of firefighters and their families in our political process. The organization supports local ballot initiatives across the country and works to elect political leaders at the state and local level that understand our firefighters' and public safety officers' interests.

